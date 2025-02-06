ECOWAS Marathon: Registration Starts As Heavyweights Sign Up As Volunteers

Share

As preparations intensify for the 2025 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon key figures in the sports and fitness industry have expressed their eagerness to volunteer and contribute to the success of the event.

The marathon, set for March 1, 2025, is part of activities to celebrate ECOWAS’ 50th anniversary.

With thousands of runners expected to participate in both the 21km half marathon and the 5km, the role of volunteers will be crucial in ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for all.

Race Director, Gabriel Okon, emphasized the significance of volunteers in an event that dedicated individuals to handle various logistical and operational aspects.

“Marathon is not just about the runners; it’s about the team behind the scenes. Volunteers are the backbone of any successful race, from registration and logistics to hydration stations and medical support,” he said.

