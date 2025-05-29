ECOWAS Marathon Race Director Okon Congratulates ECOWAS Commission On 50th Anniversary

Share

The Race Director of the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon, Coach Gabriel Okon, has extended warm congratulations to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission on the celebration of its historic 50th anniversary.

Founded on May 28, 1975, in Lagos, Nigeria, ECOWAS marks five decades of regional integration, economic cooperation, and peacebuilding across West Africa.

In a statement released by the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon’s Director of Communication and Media, Olukayode Thomas, Okon praised the leadership of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCON, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of ECOWAS, as well as His Excellency Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission. He also extended his commendation to all directors, staff, and citizens of ECOWAS member states.

Coach Okon lauded ECOWAS for its remarkable achievements in regional integration, especially the facilitation of free movement of people and goods, which he said has boosted economic growth, enhanced living standards, and fostered peace and development.

He urged the Commission to stay committed to its Vision 2050 goal of transitioning from an “ECOWAS of States” to an “ECOWAS of People,” promoting inclusive governance and prosperity across the region.

Highlighting ECOWAS’ profound contributions to youth and sports development, Okon emphasized the success of the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Centre. He noted that its initiatives have transformed the lives of thousands of young people, offering them platforms for growth and success.

Okon singled out the ECOWAS Abuja International Half Marathon, calling it Africa’s most competitive and rewarding half marathon. According to him, the marathon’s reputation for transparency and timely prize payments has built trust and attracted thousands of young athletes annually.

“Thousands of West African youths are drawn to the ECOWAS Marathon because of its credibility. The Commission has never defaulted on prize payments, and that consistency has empowered many young athletes,” Okon stated.

Beyond the marathon, Okon praised ECOWAS for organizing numerous sports initiatives that have promoted unity, tradition, and youth engagement across West Africa. These include:

ECOWAS Games

ECOWAS International Cycling Tour (TCIC)

Dakar Wrestling Tournament

Niamey Traditional Wrestling

Wrestling Masters Tournament in The Gambia

ECOWAS Abuja Wrestling Tournament

Sports for All Initiative

Promotion of Traditional Sports

He also applauded ECOWAS for its generous $300,000 donation toward the upcoming Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, a gesture he described as a bold commitment to the future of sports on the continent.

Concluding his message, Okon offered prayers for divine wisdom and guidance for the Commission’s leadership and staff, wishing them continued success as they steer West Africa towards a brighter, more unified future.

