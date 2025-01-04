ECOWAS Marathon MOC Chairman reveals increased prize money

Share

The 2025 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon, which is part of the activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the body, will feature elite runners from all ECOWAS countries; just as the prize money has been increased.

According to Francis Chuks Njoaguani, Chairman of the Main Organizing Committee of the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon, there will also be other goodies for participants.

Njoaguani stated that participants in the people’s race, the 5 km fun run, which is to encourage ECOWAS citizens to exercise and make running a way of life because of its immense health benefits, will be the biggest beneficiary of the increase in prize money.

Njoaguani, who is also the director of the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Centre based in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, said, ” The 5 km fun run is special to us because we initiated it as part of the 21 km race so that more of our people will embrace the culture of walking, jogging, exercise, and running and make it part of their daily routine.

“That is why we have decided to increase the prize money for the 5km race from $750 to $1000 (about N1.7m) to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of ECOWAS and encourage our people to make running a way of life. We are not increasing the prize money for just the winner but all the top finishers as specified in the participants’ guide, we are also inviting elite runners from all ECOWAS countries.”

The ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon will be held on March 1, 2025, in Abuja, Nigeria.

The event, which features 21km and 5km categories, is expected to attract runners and fitness enthusiasts across the continent and beyond.

The 5km Race will begin at Eagle Square and end at the ECOWAS Commission in Asokoro Abuja, while the 21km (half-marathon) will start at the ECOWAS Commission and return to finish at the same location.

Earlier, Race Director Gabriel Okon says the race is open to all categories of runners.

“The event is for elites and fun runners and other classes of fitness enthusiasts from across the continent, all vying for their share of over $71,000 in prize money. The marathon is not only a celebration of athleticism but also a showcase of unity and the vibrant spirit of the region.”

Share

Please follow and like us: