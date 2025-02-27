ECOWAS Marathon: High Altitude Club, Ghana Army Send Strong Teams

Share

Nigeria’s foremost marathon and road race club, the High Altitude Athletics Club of Jos, Plateau State, is sending a strong field of elite runners to the 2025 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon, which will take place this Saturday.

Stephen Nuhu, the club manager and coach, said that over 30 runners have arrived in Abuja for Saturday’s race.

The runners who will compete in the half marathon include Sati Musa Bala, Mathias Nenfort Gofwen, Mandela Banki, Geofrey Koptin Gomam, John Dauda, Elisha Friday, Shaba Dare Eniola, Yohanna Friday, Gwet Tokbe Christopher, Shambor Blessing Solomon, Agofure Charity, Akusho Lydia Thomas, Danjuma Agnes, and Mathew Nancy Nuhu also disclosed that his club aim to win the men’s and women’s titles and also the 5km family race, “We have some very good young runners who have what it takes to win the 5km, our challenge is the 21km race.

We are determined to beat the teams from other ECOWAS nations, especially Ghana, Senegal and others who we are reliably informed are sending a strong team” Nuhu commended the ECOWAS Commission for increasing the prize money and prompt payment, “When it comes to prompt payment of prize money, ECOWAS Commission is number one, they will never tell you stories, you get your money once technical officials have certified you as the winner.”

