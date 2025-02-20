ECOWAS Marathon Expo Begins At Eagles Square Today

Share

Registered runners for the 2025 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon will start collecting their running kits today, when the Marathon Expo begins at the Federal Secretariat Car Park, Eagles Square, Abuja.

The 2025 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon will be held on Saturday, March 1, 2025. There will be two races: the half-marathon and the 5-kilometer fun race.

The half marathon will start and finish at the ECOWAS Commission, while the 5 km will start at the Independence Bridge near Sahad Stores and also finish at the ECOWAS Commission.

According to Race Director Gabriel Okon, running bibs and vests must be collected at the VIO Container Booth, Federal Secretariat Car Park, Eagle’s Square, Abuja, from February 20 to 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Okon also revealed that participants may only collect their running bibs upon presentation of valid proof of identification.

However, participants wishing to have their running numbers collected on their behalf must provide the collector with an authority note, a copy of the completed entry form bearing their photograph, and a copy of their valid proof of identification.

