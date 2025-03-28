ECOWAS: Mahama Briefs Tinubu On Sahelian States’ Diplomatic Tour

Share

President Bola Tinubu has received a briefing from the President of Ghana, John Mahama, who undertook to tour the Sahelian States on a peace mission.

Recall that the three states, comprising Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, had pulled out of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) following undemocratic change of government in those countries and the insistence of the body that they return to democratic rule.

Responding to questions on his mission in Nigeria, Mahama said: “I came to thank him for the honour done me during my inauguration but also to brief him on the visits to the Sahelian countries: Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger and to bring him up to date with some of the issues and to discuss with him.

As ECOWAS Chairman, it’s my duty to come and brief him on some of the concerns that were raised there so that we continue to dialogue with those other countries.”

Asked whether there was any cheering news from his engagement, the Ghanaian President said: “Well, it’s a complicated situation and it’s not as easy as we think. We just need to continue to dialogue and see how we can continue to dialogue together.”

The Nigerian leader in his comments said: “I feel good that he is here in the first place. I am indeed very happy with the efforts he has made to have a bridge between the AES countries and the ECOWAS.

It’s not a bad idea for us because of the security situation in the Sahel region and what economic opportunity that we must embark on to ensure security of lives and prosperity of our citizens.

The innocent people in this episode are the citizens of those countries not much about us the leadership. The citizens must be the first beneficiary and the first point of reasons together.”

