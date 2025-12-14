ECOWAS Leaders Pledge To Defend Democracy, Deepen Integration, Tackle Insecurity

Regional leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday converged in Abuja for the 68th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government, pledging to defend democracy, deepen economic integration, and strengthen collective security amid rising instability across the sub-region.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, opened the summit at the State House Conference Centre with a call for unity, warning that the bloc is weakest when divided.

“We do not share geography by accident; we share it by design, by history and kinship,” Tinubu said, describing West Africa as “a family bound by memory, culture, struggle and aspiration.”

He stressed that while disagreements among member states were inevitable, they must not erode the sense of belonging or shared destiny.

“Our unity is not transactional but foundational. Fraternity, not force, must define the future of our community,” Tinubu said, identifying terrorism, violent extremism, unconstitutional changes of government, transnational crime, arms proliferation, cyber insecurity, climate shocks, food insecurity and irregular migration as common threats requiring coordinated regional action.

“These challenges recognise no borders. No single member state, regardless of size, can achieve enduring stability in isolation,” he added, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to ECOWAS-led collective action.

Tinubu formally welcomed heads of state to Abuja and expressed hope that the summit would strengthen trust, restore confidence, and reposition ECOWAS as a bloc anchored on solidarity, justice and shared destiny.

Amid discussions on governance and security, the summit also marked a renewed push for private-sector-led economic integration. President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, announced the launch of the ECOWAS Business Council, naming Nigerian industrialist Alhaji Aliko Dangote as its pioneer chairman.

“Alhaji Aliko Dangote has graciously accepted to serve as the pioneer chairperson of the ECOWAS Business Council,” Touray said. “Given his vast experience across West Africa, the council will drive investment and economic integration in the region.”

Touray explained that the council would serve as a structured platform for engagement between governments and private-sector players, with ECOWAS institutions facilitating coordination.

“Intra-regional investment is a key driver of trade. We must prioritise, support and empower our regional private sector,” he said, announcing plans for a West African Economic Investment Summit, envisioned as a Davos-style forum to mobilise investment and track regional economic progress.

Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority and President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, described the summit as a historic crossroads, warning that West Africa is facing some of the gravest security, democratic and economic challenges in its post-independence history.

“This session is a defining moment for the future of over 400 million West Africans,” Bio said, noting that the summit coincided with ECOWAS’ Golden Jubilee.

He stressed that instability in any member state poses a threat to the entire region, saying, “No border can insulate us from violence or fragmentation.”

Bio identified terrorism, violent extremism, organised crime and communal conflicts, particularly in the Sahel as major obstacles to development, insisting that ECOWAS’ response must be united, uncompromising and holistic, combining security measures with governance reforms, education, job creation and community resilience.

He disclosed that member states are advancing plans to operationalise the ECOWAS Standby Force, including a 1,650-person counter-terrorism brigade expected to be in place by the end of 2026, supported by sustainable funding arrangements.