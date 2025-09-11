ECOWAS Launches Social Protection Framework, Operational Plan

…19.7 million households captured in national social safety net register – FG

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has launched a Social Protection Framework and Operational Plan (2024-2028) to improve social safety nets, expand coverage, and address poverty in the West African sub-region.

The plan, which was adopted by the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, was aimed at providing a practical guide for member states to design and implement effective social protection programmes, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal 1, no poverty, and tackling challenges like financing, coverage gaps, and coordination.

Country Director of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Dr Vanessa Phala, who highlighted the importance of social protection, particularly in health care, described the move as “critical for the well-being and productivity of citizens.”

According to her, social protection was a human right and a social and economic necessity which was crucial in reducing poverty, exclusion, and inequality while enhancing political stability and social cohesion.

She said: “Social protection is a powerful tool for prevention of and recovery from economic crises, natural hazards and conflicts, which are some of the emerging issues in our region.”

Phala urged ECOWAS member States to “engage with social partners and promote effective social dialogue to achieve the most appropriate national policies and time frames for the progressive implementation of effective social protection floors.”

She added that the ILO Regional Office for Africa would continue its support for the progressive extension of social protection in the West African countries.

The Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Yusufu Tanko-Sununu, revealed that 19.7 million households in Nigeria were currently captured in Nigeria’s national social safety net register,r which was being revised to improve accuracy and reach.

Represented by the Director of social development at the ministry, Valentine Ezulu, he noted that peace, prosperity and inclusive development in West Africa could only be achieved through sustainable social protection coverage.

Sununu noted that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction was committed to strengthening systems that would address poverty, vulnerability, and humanitarian crises holistically and sustainably.

Reeling out some achievements, he revealed that the “Verification and Digitisation of the National Social Register (NSR), which is currently being updated, contains over 19.78 million Households, allowing for precise and data-driven targeting of the poor and vulnerable.

“Digitised Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) Programme: More than 5.5 million households are currently benefiting, with plans to reach

an additional 1.5 million households nationwide. Under the Renewed Hope GEEP, the Nigerian Government will enhance livelihoods for over 5 million Nigerians through accessible microcredit schemes. Creation and sustenance of thousands of micro and small enterprises across all 774 local government areas in the country.

The minister further outlined six pathways for poverty reduction, including: Grants for vulnerable groups, the Npower programme, expanded farming opportunities for internally displaced persons (IDPs), strengthening the National Commission for Refugees, support through the Senior Citizens Centre, and other targeted interventions.

General Secretary of the Organisation of Trade Unions of West Africa (OTUWA), John Odah, who noted that with the exception of Cape Verde, West African countries were performing poorly in social protection coverage, said there was an urgent need for governments to prioritise policies that directly benefit vulnerable groups.