ECOWAS Launches Agribusiness, Organic Farming Training Programme

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has inaugurated a major agribusiness and organic farming training programme in Nigeria designed to equip young entrepreneurs with practical skills to transform agriculture into a profitable venture.

The initiative, launched under the ECOWAS Youth Employability Programme (YEP) at the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), Abuja, is coordinated by the Association of Organic Agriculture Practitioners of Nigeria (NOAN) with support from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

President of NOAN, Professor Jude Obi, said the programme marked a defining shift from subsistence to agribusiness, with training tailored to market-driven skills in organic value chains, digital platforms, and cooperative building. From over 14,000 applications, 300 participants were selected nationwide.

Data shows that most are aged 26–35, with nearly half being university graduates, many unemployed but eager to scale agricultural ventures. Their areas of focus include biological input production, crop diversification with export crops such as sesame and ginger, and vegetative propagation of high-value crops.

Mr. Gle Koffi Emmanuel, representing ECOWAS Commission’s Department of Agriculture, described youth as West Africa’s “greatest asset” and said the region was investing over $2.2 million in training centres between 2024 and 2025. He stressed that by 2030, one in every four young people entering the labour market should find opportunities in agriculture and agri-food value chains.