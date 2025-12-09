The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Tuesday hailed Nigeria for its decisive role in curbing the military takeover in the Republic of Benin.

Nigeria’s military intervention was commended during the opening of the 55th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council (MSC) at the ministerial level in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that Nigeria received a rousing applause from participants, led by ECOWAS Commission President, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, following her approach to the attempted coup in the Benin Republic.

ECOWAS President highlighted the rapid response of Nigeria’s military in confronting the coup plotters and emphasised that such prompt action should serve as a model for the region to safeguard democracy.

According to him, the West African region is facing a state of emergency due to ongoing political instability, terrorism, and banditry.

He said, “Events of the last few weeks have shown the imperative of serious introspection on the future of our democracy and the urgent need to invest in the security of our community.

“Faced with this situation, Excellencies, it is safe to declare that our community is in a state of emergency. For that, the sessions of the mediation and security council should be organised more regularly beyond the two ordinary sessions for the next one-year. “We must confront these threats with the attention they deserve.

“We must pool our resources to confront the threats of terrorism and banditry, which operate without respect for territorial boundaries.”

He therefore urged for constant meetings of the mediation and security council beyond the two ordinary sessions for the next one-year.

He called for an urgent need to confront these threats with the attention they deserve.

He said the region must pool its resources to confront the threats of terrorism and banditry, which operate without respect for territorial boundaries.

He also lamented the scaring humanitarian figure as a fallout of insecurity within the sub-region.

He noted that the recent data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees – UNHCR Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa as of October 2025, is approximately 7.6 million individuals forcibly displaced and an additional 1,094,742 refugees and asylum seekers.

He noted that the different risk levels across the region demand immediate and concerted action.

He listed the risk factors to include the persistence of military interventions (Guinea-Bissau and the Republic of Benin just days ago) and non-compliance with transition norms in Guinea, as we face a military leader turning into a civilian leader.

He also highlighted other causes of humanitarian challenge to include growing erosion of electoral inclusivity across multiple states; Expanding influence of Terrorists and Armed Groups, and criminal networks threatening regional stability.

Touray pointed out the need for constant monitoring of political situations within member states.

“This Council needs to constantly monitor the political and security situation in our Community, to provide guidance and to enable regional action.”