ECOWAS Grants Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger Six-Month For Reconsideration

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has extended a six-month grace period to Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republic to reconsider their decision to withdraw from the regional bloc.

Announcing its resolution during the 66th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government in Abuja, the President of the Commission, Dr Omar Tourey said the transitional period will run from January 29 to July 29, 2025.

Dr Touray disclosed that although the withdrawal will take effect under Article 91 of the revised ECOWAS Treaty, the bloc remains open to reconciliation efforts.

To this end, Presidents Faure Gnassingbé of Togo and Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal will continue their mediation roles until the end of the transition period.

The ECOWAS Council of Ministers is also directed to convene an Extraordinary Session in Q2 2025 to finalize withdrawal modalities and contingency plans for political and economic relations with the three nations.

ECOWAS leaders praised the diplomatic efforts of the mediation team, as well as the commitment of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other member states.

President Tinubu commended the region’s collective resolve to address pressing challenges.

He urged member states to remain united in implementing Summit resolutions to deliver tangible benefits for citizens.

“Let us continue to champion a peaceful, secure, and prosperous West Africa, building ECOWAS as a community anchored on freedom, justice, and democracy,” Tinubu said.

President Tinubu also congratulated outgoing African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat on his valedictory session and lauded Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo for his democratic leadership.

