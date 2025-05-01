ECOWAS, EcoBank Champion Alternative Energy Solutions

Share

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in collaboration with Ecobank Nigeria and the World Bank, has trained more than 100 entrepreneurs in Nigeria through a specialised programme focused on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the off-grid photovoltaic solar energy sector.

The initiative forms part of the Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP), which seeks to promote the development of a regional market for standalone solar energy systems.

ROGEAP is funded by the World Bank, with additional support from the Clean Technology Fund (CTF) and the Directorate General of International Cooperation (DGIS) of the Government of the Netherlands.

Speaking during a three-day Entrepreneurship Business Training held in Lagos, organised in collaboration with Ecobank, El Hadji Sylla, Senior Adviser at the ECOWAS Commission’s ROGEAP, noted that Nigerian SMEs have already benefited from grants totaling $800,000 under the project, aimed at increasing participation in the off-grid solar energy value chain.

Sylla explained that the capacity-building workshops, conducted in both Abuja and Lagos, were designed to enhance the technical and financial capabilities of SMEs focused on solar energy.

The objective is to better position these businesses for growth and long-term sustainability in the renewable energy sector.

He also stated that ECOWAS was in discussions with Ecobank Group to establish mechanisms that would allow the bank to offer both technical and financial support to SMEs in the solar energy ecosystem.

This includes extending direct credit lines to eligible businesses. According to Sylla, the first component of ROGEAP— led by the ECOWAS Commis – sion—centers on the creation of a strong regional market for off-grid solar solutions.

A key strategy involves equipping SMEs with the skills to develop technically sound and financially viable projects that meet commercial lending standards.

“This year, we have worked closely with Ecobank Nigeria to align solar-focused SME portfolios with the bank’s financing requirements,” Sylla said. “Our goal is to ensure that the submitted projects are not only technically feasible but also bankable,” Sylla added.

Share