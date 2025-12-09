ECOWAS Declares State Of Emergency Across W’Africa Amid Coups

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has declared a state of emergency across the region in response to a surge in military coups, declining electoral inclusivity, and the expanding influence of terrorist and criminal networks threatening regional stability.

The declaration was made by Dr. Omar Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, on Tuesday at the opening of the 55th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council (MSC) in Abuja.

A memorandum presented at the meeting highlighted country-specific risk levels, ranging from medium to high, with the average risk across the region rated as high. Dr. Touray referenced the recent military intervention in Guinea-Bissau and the attempted coup in the Republic of Benin as evidence of the urgent need to safeguard democracy and regional security.

He noted that elections have increasingly become flashpoints for instability, citing Guinea-Bissau and previous unconstitutional changes of government. Despite ECOWAS efforts to promote constitutional convergence and election support programs, political practices in member states continue to undermine democratic norms.

“In the coming months, elections are scheduled in Guinea, Benin, The Gambia, and Cape Verde. We also have to manage the aftermath of the Guinea-Bissau coup and the attempted Benin coup. Additionally, we must engage with the Alliance of Sahel States on security cooperation as terrorist groups continue to destabilize border regions. Faced with these challenges, it is safe to declare that our community is in a state of emergency,” Dr. Touray said.

He urged that the Mediation and Security Council meet more frequently over the next year to pool resources and confront threats of terrorism and banditry, which operate without regard for territorial boundaries. According to him, credible and peaceful elections and enforcement of constitutional norms are critical to curbing political instability in the region.

Dr. Touray also highlighted the humanitarian impact of insecurity and instability, noting that families, women, and children displaced from their homes continue to bear the heaviest burdens.