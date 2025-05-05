ECOWAS Court Brings Regional Law Closer To Citizens In Lagos

Share

The grand ballroom of the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, became a beacon of legal reform and regional unity on Sunday as the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice commenced its Sensitisation Outreach and External Court Sessions in Lagos.

Dignitaries, legal professionals, civil society advocates, and members of the public gathered for the opening ceremony, marking a significant milestone in the Court’s ongoing efforts to bring justice closer to the people of West Africa.

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, in his welcome remarks, described the event as a landmark initiative reaffirming the region’s shared commitment to justice, human rights, and the rule of law.

“This gathering reflects our collective resolve to make justice not just a concept, but a lived experience for our citizens,” Governor Sanwo-Olu stated.

“We in Lagos State stand firmly behind the ECOWAS Court in its mission to uphold justice beyond borders.”

The ECOWAS Court’s sensitisation outreach marks a strategic shift from a historically insulated judicial model to one grounded in public engagement and accessibility.

The initiative is designed to raise awareness of the Court’s role, operations, and relevance to everyday citizens across member states.

In his keynote address, the President of the ECOWAS Court, Justice Ricardo Claudio Monteiro Gonçalves, underscored the importance of a people-centred justice system.

“We stand before you not behind the high walls of the court but among you, the very people we serve,” he declared. “Justice hidden is justice denied.”

Justice Gonçalves outlined sweeping reforms aimed at modernising the Court and improving public access to legal redress.

These include the introduction of an electronic case management system, e-filing, virtual hearings, automated scheduling, and a new platform for public access to court decisions.

“These reforms are more than administrative changes. They are instruments of inclusion,” he noted.

“They ensure that justice reaches every citizen, from the market woman in Lagos to the farmer in rural Burkina Faso.”

He also clarified the Court’s jurisdiction, noting that while it does not serve as an appellate court for national judgments, it plays a vital role in addressing transnational disputes and human rights violations that transcend national borders.

“It is only through coordinated action that we can ensure that justice is not an abstract concept but a living promise in every village, town, and city in our region,” he added.

Chairing the opening ceremony, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, called for deeper collaboration between national and regional judicial bodies.

“The ECOWAS Court complements and reinforces the administration of justice within member states,” she said.

“While national courts remain the first point of recourse, the regional court provides a crucial supranational mechanism for addressing human rights violations and transnational disputes.”

Justice Kekere-Ekun stressed that legal integration remains vital to West Africa’s broader goals of economic cooperation, political stability, and regional mobility. She urged all present to embrace the moment as a renewed call to justice and community values.

“The rule of law is the foundation upon which our aspirations must rest,” she affirmed.

“Let us walk together in its light and ensure that our shared values are upheld through action, not only in our courts but in the lives of the people we serve.”

The event drew representatives from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), academic institutions, civil society organisations, and human rights groups, reflecting the wide interest in the ECOWAS Court’s role in shaping a more just and integrated West African community.

The External Court Sessions, which follow from May 8 to 16 in Lagos, will further demonstrate the Court’s evolving commitment to transparency, accessibility, and regional legal empowerment.

