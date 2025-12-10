ECOWAS Council Of Ministers Brainstorm On Security, Economy

The 95th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers will be held from December 10 to 12 at the ECOWAS Commission in Asokoro, Abuja, bringing together Foreign Ministers and Senior Officials from Member States of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will today converge on Abuja, to discuss critical political, security, and economic priorities for the sub-region.

The three-day meeting which is tagged 95th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers will provide an important platform for Member States to review the region’s political and security landscape, assess progress on Community programmes, and take decisions that will guide ECOWAS institutions in the coming year.

Discussions will focus on key areas including peace and security, democratic governance, trade facilitation, economic cooperation, and institutional reforms.

Nigeria’s delegation to the high-level meeting will be led by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who will join her regional counterparts in deliberations aimed at strengthening cooperation, promoting stability, and advancing ECOWAS’ integration agenda.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu is expected to engage counterparts on strengthening collaborative mechanisms, enhancing diplomatic coordination, and deepening people-to-people linkages across the region, which is in furtherance of Nigeria’s continued leadership in shaping regional policy direction, promoting economic development, and supporting the Community’s collective pursuit of peace, security, and sustainable growth.

Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, said the session is expected to underscore West Africa’s shared determination to tackle emerging threats while consolidating gains in regional integration.

The Council of Ministers will also consider the Commission’s budgetary and administrative matters, as well as reports from specialised technical committees.