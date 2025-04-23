‘ECOWAS Contributes To Fostering Regional Integration’

Share

Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Ablakwa, has praised the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for its significant contributions to advancing the collective aspirations of West Africans.

He said this during the launch of the Golden Jubilee anniversary celebrations of ECOWAS at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

In his address, Mr Ablakwa reflected on the 50-year journey of ECOWAS, acknowledging both the challenges the organisation has overcome and the progress it has made in fostering regional integration.

He also paid tribute to the visionary leaders who helped lay the foundation for a united, prosperous, and peaceful West Africa.

“This 50th anniversary milestone offers us a valuable opportunity to reflect on the challenges we have overcome, the progress we have made, and the sacrifices of those who envisioned a united, prosperous, and peaceful West Africa,” Mr Ablakwa stated.

