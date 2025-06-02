ECOWAS: Colourless @ 50

Share

Lagos made history 50 years ago when West African leaders came together, spoke with one loud voice and established the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) with the sole aim of bringing all countries of the Sub Region into one common basket.

That bold step on May 28, 1975 was to guarantee free movement of people across borders and forge a viable alternative to colonial distortions thereby creating an enabling environment to boost development across that part of Sub Saharan Africa.

Unfortunately, when Lagos again hosted the ECOWAS summit five decades later on May 28, 2025, the absence of about 80 per cent of the Heads of Government painted a true picture of the relevance of the organisation. The low turnout had little to do with the exit of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic, on January 29, 2025.

Gen. Yakubu Gowon, the first Chairman of ECOWAS and the only surviving pioneer Founding Father, would have been disappointed that unlike in 1975 when the body was formed at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Lagos, the same venue was not brimming with all Heads of Government.

Host President, Bola Tinubu, who is also the Chairman of ECOWAS, was supported by the trio of Joseph Boakai of Liberia, Jean Lucien Savi de Tove of Benin Republic and Guinea Bissau’s Umaro Embalo. ECOWAS President Omar Touray joined as well.

It looked strange that Patrice Talon, of next door neighbour Benin Republic, was represented. Ghana’s John Mahama, a man with Nigerian roots, also stayed away. James Maada Bio of Sierra Leone could not make it. Nor did Bassirou Faye of Senegal. Talon frequented Abuja during the ding dong diplomacy that followed the military coup in Niger Republic, led by Gen. Abdouhramane Tchiani in 2023.

Bio was also visible during one of the post-coup meetings. The Sierra Leonean President has something in common with Tinubu. They married from different faiths. The Nigerian leader is a Muslim, married to a Christian, Remi. Bio, a Roman Catholic, has a Muslim wife, Fatima.

The low turnout did ECOWAS no good. At a time of instability and insecurity all over the region, a full house would have sent a message across the world that there was unity of purpose among the leaders.

In 1975, the presence of renowned poet and President of Senegal, Leopold Senghor, Independence agitators, Felix Houphouet Boigny of Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea’s Sekou Toure, Dauda Jawara of the Gambia, Luis Cabral of Guinea Bissau, seasoned politicians like William Tolbert (Liberia), Siaka Stevens (Sierra Leone), Sangoule Lamizana (Burkina Faso) and Moktar Ould Daddah of Mauritania drew intercontinental relevance. Their overbearing appearance was enough to guide colleagues with military orientation.

Gnassingbe Eyadema (Togo), Mathieu Kerekou (Benin Republic), Kutu Acheampong (Ghana), Moussa Traore (Mali) and Seyni Kountche of Benin Republic tapped from the experience of the seasoned statesmen.

The present ECOWAS is divided. It has little to do with the exit of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic. Those who preach democracy have failed to admit that the coming of Assimi Goita, Ibrahim Traore and Tchiani in the above countries was widely celebrated. That explains their decision to pullout from the ECOWAS bloc and form the Alliance for Sahel States (AES).

When you have sit right leaders like Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire dictating the tune in ECOWAS, there is not much to hope for. Elections and politics have further polarised the people. In the Gambia, Adama Barrow who benefitted from the people’s goodwill now does not want to play fair.

Tinubu must not just sit comfortably as Chairman, he has to reinvent ECOWAS. Sanity prevailed when the decision to attack Niger Republic was stepped down.

Wisdom and diplomacy should be applied. Younger leaders like Mamady Doumbouya of Guinea and Faye of Senegal have a lot to offer. Doumbouya can talk the AES leaders back into ECOWAS. Faye is not only a politician, he is well versed in tax matters. Perhaps, Tinubu should bring Faye closer to minister of Finance Wale Edun to forge a cordial bond that will benefit Nigerians.

Insecurity is a global menace but ECOWAS feels the heat regularly. Terrorists have given Nigeria, Mali, Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and Benin Republic sleepless nights. This threat calls for unity of purpose. Nigeria cannot afford the burden of another ECOMOG.

Therefore, the best way to stem insecurity is through good governance. ECOWAS must go beyond gathering Heads of Government regularly in what appears to be more of a tea party. Democracy as practised in some states of the region is a sham. And as long as politicians continue to deceive the people, there will be no development.

Mauritania pulled out. Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic joined. At 50, ECOWAS leaders had an opportunity to celebrate in Lagos. but there was a nearly empty house. The message is clear – aspirations have not been met. While the rest of the world forges ahead, West Africa sinks deeper into uncertainty.

