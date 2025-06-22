ECOWAS Chair: Tinubu Hands Over To Sierra Leone President

Share

The President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, on Sunday emerged as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government.

Following his emergence, President Bola Tinubu handed over the mantle of leadership to President Bio at the 67th Ordinary Session of the Authority held in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

In his inaugural speech, President Bio promised to prioritise four key areas, namely: restoring constitutional order and deepening democracy, revitalising regional security cooperation, unlocking economic integration, and building institutional credibility.

READ ALSO

Sunday Telegraph recalled that President Tinubu was first elected to the position in Guinea-Bissau on July 9, 2023.

However, Tinubu was re-elected a year later in Abuja, following the decision of the leaders to ensure continuity and consistency in meeting targets on security, reconciliation, and development.

Share