ECOWAS Brown Card: Reps Back Smooth Regional Integration

The Chairman of the House Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters, Ahmadu Usman Jaha, has reaffirmed the lawmakers’s support for mechanisms that will ensure smooth and safe movement within the ECOWAS region.

Jaha stated this during a stakeholder engagement aimed at modernizing of the ECWAS Brown Card and transforming it into a digital passport for motorists to drive across West African countries.

The initiative aims to improve road safety, ease regional mobility and ensure timely cross-border insurance coverage in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sub-region.

The ECOWAS Brown Card was created to provide motorists with third-party liability insurance while travelling across member states. Jaha, represented by David Abel Fuoh, said this at the first zonal meeting of the National Bureau of ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme, in Abuja.

He said the legislature was committed to supporting frameworks that ensure mobility protection and promote regional integration through insurance.

Speaking also at the meeting, the Commissioner for Insurance, Olusegun Omosehin, commended the leadership of the scheme and called for increased compliance, transparent claims handling and digital transformation across all national bureaus.

The commissioner added that the Ecowas Brown Card scheme has stood the test of time but must now be made more responsive, agile digitally enabled to meet modern-day mobility and insurance expectations.

The Chairman of the Nigerian National Bureau, Kunle Ahmed, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), reiterated that Nigeria’s central role was shaping reforms and advancing the scheme’s visibility.

Ahmed said the Nigerian Bureau remained fully committed to delivering on its mandate to improve cross-border insurance coverage, particularly in its leadership of digital, governance alignment and stakeholder partnerships.

“As we celebrate 50 years of the ECOWAS Brown Card, our responsibility is not only to preserve its legacy but also to prepare it for the future one driven by integration, innovation and institutional trust that transcends borders,” he said.

