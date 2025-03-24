ECOWAS Brown Card: Nigeria Strengthen Ties With Benin

Share

The Nigerian National Bureau of ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme has reaffirmed its commitment to settling all legitimate motor insurance claims in the region to enhance motor insurance coverage across all ECOWAS member states.

Mr. Kunle Ahmed, Chairman, Nigerian National Bureau of ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme, gave the assurance at the opening of a bilateral meeting between the National Bureau of Benin and Nigeria.

“I want to reassure you that we do not shy away from our obligations. Whatever is due from us and whatever we can reconcile, we remain firmly committed to meeting all the obligations,’’ Ahmed said.

According to him, the meeting is not just a routine engagement; it is a testament to collective commitment to strengthening the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme as a vehicle for seamless regional integration and enhanced motor insurance coverage across our member states.

The Chairman noted that the agenda of the Bureaux for the three days was strategic; to address outstanding claims, identify and resolve points of divergence, and create a more structured, efficient framework for claim settlements.

Ahmed stated that the effort is not only about financial reconciliations but about reinforcing trust, operational effectiveness, and service excellence in fulfilling the objectives of the Brown Card Scheme.

He described ECOWAS Brown Card as a symbol of regional cooperation, ensuring that accident victims, regardless of nationality, received due compensation across borders.

“As we deliberate, I urge us to engage with a spirit of openness, collaboration, and a shared vision for an improved and efficient claims-handling process.

“I have no doubt that our discussions will lead to actionable outcomes that will expedite settlements, enhance synergy between our bureaus, and ultimately improve the operational efficiency of our scheme.

