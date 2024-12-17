""" """

New Telegraph

December 17, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 17, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Market News
  3. ECOWAS Bank Wins…

ECOWAS Bank Wins Africa Sustainability Award

In a landmark achievement, the Advisory Board of the African Sustainability Awards in partnership with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) bhas selected the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) as the winner of the Financial Institution of the Year – Africa category at the Africa Sustainability Awards.

The award will be presented during an event slated for December 30, 2024 at the Accra International Conference, Accra, Ghana.

This award recognises EBID’s outstanding dedication to sustainable practices across Africa and its commitment in advancing Africa’s environmental, social and economic progress in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In line with its mission of improving access to sustainable financial resources in West Africa, the Bank has to-date committed over USD1 billion to sustainability-driven projects, guided by its Strategy for 2021-25.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
"
"

Read Previous

FG Offers Bonds Valued At N120bn For Subscription
Read Next

FEC Approves €161.3m For Phase 1 Siemens Power Project
Share
Copy Link
×