ECOWAS Bank Wins Africa Sustainability Award

In a landmark achievement, the Advisory Board of the African Sustainability Awards in partnership with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) bhas selected the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) as the winner of the Financial Institution of the Year – Africa category at the Africa Sustainability Awards.

The award will be presented during an event slated for December 30, 2024 at the Accra International Conference, Accra, Ghana.

This award recognises EBID’s outstanding dedication to sustainable practices across Africa and its commitment in advancing Africa’s environmental, social and economic progress in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In line with its mission of improving access to sustainable financial resources in West Africa, the Bank has to-date committed over USD1 billion to sustainability-driven projects, guided by its Strategy for 2021-25.

