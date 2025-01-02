ECOWAS Bank Reiterates Commitment To Climate Issues, Sustainable Devt Projects

Share

The President and Board Chairman of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), Dr. Agyekum Donkor, has emphasised the bank’s commitment to climate issues and sustainable development projects.

Speaking after receiving the Financial Institution of the Year, Africa category award at the Africa Sustainability Awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre, Donkor announced that the European Investment Bank (EIB) has provided EBID with €1,000,000 to enhance the regional bank’s climate-related and sustainable development initiatives.

He said: “For us to sustain our operations, it is important to pay attention to climate issues in accordance with SDG 13. Therefore, the bank has committed itself to ensuring that climate issues are taken seriously.

For that reason, we have financed a number of climate-related projects across all the countries of West Africa.”

The EBID President highlighted that the bank finances projects in agriculture, energy, mining, infrastructure, industry, and services, all with a focus on sustainability.

“It is for this reason that the African Sustainability Awards has recognised our role as a leading institution committed to climate change and sustainable development activities.

This award is an affirmation of our dedication to climate issues in West Africa, Africa, and the world,” he stated.

He dedicated the award to the Board of Governors, the Ministers for Finance, the Board of Directors, and the entire staff of EBID, acknowledging their hard work and tenacity in achieving this milestone.

The award underscores EBID’s significant contributions to sustainable practices across Africa and its efforts to advance environmental, social, and economic progress in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Since its establishment, EBID has committed over $1 billion to sustainability-driven projects, guided by its 2021–2025 strategy.

The bank’s dedication to sustainable initiatives has garnered international recognition, including a €100 million line of credit from the European Investment Bank to support climate-friendly and sustainable projects in the ECOWAS sub-region.

In February 2023, EBID published its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Finance Framework, formalising its commitment to green financing and sustainability initiatives.

This was followed in October 2023 by the inaugural edition of the Bank’s informative series, “The President’s Round Table,” on the theme “Greening West Africa.”

The event brought together environmental and sustainability experts to address the effects of climate change and propose climate-conscious economic development strategies for the sub-region.

In addition, EBID recently became the first Development Finance Institution (DFI) to issue a Green, Social, and Sustainable (GSS) Bond on the UEMOA regional financial market.

The bond, issued through the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières (BRVM), was oversubscribed within 48 hours.

Share

Please follow and like us: