ECOWAS At A Crossroads Facing Existential Crisis, Says Tchintchibidja

Share

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) “is at a crossroads” and “going through an existential crisis” despite the recent lavish celebration of its golden jubilee anniversary, says Vice President Damtien Larbli Tchintchibidja.

He said this yesterday at the opening of the 37th Ordinary Meeting of the Administration and Finance Committee of ECOWAS in Abuja. Apparently alluding to the paradox of celebrating half a century of regional solidarity amid the exit of three of its members (Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger), Tchintchibidja said the development had tested the spirit and essence of the union.

She said while the celebration of the fiftieth anniversary of ECOWAS, in Lagos on May 28, was an opportunity for collective reflection, introspection and assessment of the organisation’s achievements, strengths and challenges, it has also enabled member states to start looking to the future.

The VP said: “Our organisation is currently going through an existential crisis and in such circumstances, we must sit down together, pose and examine the problems and challenges facing us without complacency and together redouble our efforts to find appropriate solutions.

“Our organisation is at a crossroads, and this calls for a strong capacity to overcome the obstacles that stand in the way of integration and to project ourselves into the future. “But beyond all that, we must be aware and recognise that our strength lies in unity, solidarity and fraternity.

Indeed, moving forward together on the road to development, in peace and stability, is priceless “One of the lessons learnt from the commemoration of our 50th anniversary and those learnt from the departure of the three member states is that it is essential and imperative for us to speed up the institutional, organisational, political and security reforms needed in order to adapt to the new realities. I therefore appeal to your sense of responsibility so that together we can undertake the necessary reforms.”

Tchintchibidja said the Commission is currently planning a “Summit on the Future of ECOWAS,” in line with the decisions of the Heads of State and Government of the Community. According to her, preliminary consultations will be made, including with young people and women, to take into account all the needs of the people for the future of the regional body.

She expressed gratitude to the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ghana and Nigeria and to the various organising committees for their commitment, determination and sacrifices, which made the ECOWAS golden jubilee celebrations successful.

Share