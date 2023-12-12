ECOWAS Abuja Marathon to distribute kits tomorrow

Running kits and number bib distribution for the 2023 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon will begin at the Food Court behind Eagles Square, Federal Secretariat, Abuja. The distribution will run until Friday, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM each day.

Registered and intending participants are encouraged to come to Eagles Square to collect their running kits, number bibs, and goodie bags. Those who have not registered can do so on-site and receive their kits immediately.

Gabriel Okon, the race director, reminds runners who have registered online or filled out forms to come and collect their kits, even if they didn’t receive a notification. The marathon will begin at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 16.

The half marathon will start in front of the ECOWAS Secretariat, while the 5-kilometer fun race will start at Bannex Plaza. Roads on the marathon route will be closed at 6 a.m. on race day.

Okon appealled to Abuja residents to cooperate with officials from the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).