ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon: Nigerian Elite Runners Chase $10,000 Top Prize

The highly anticipated ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon, slated for December 16, 2023, has attracted a formidable lineup of Nigeria’s top athletes, all vying for their share of the impressive prize pool.

The December race, featuring both a half marathon and a 5km road race, offers enticing cash prizes for top finishers, with the half marathon winner taking home a staggering $10,000. Leading the charge of Nigerian athletes hoping to outshine their counterparts from across the sub-region is the trio of Mu’azu Adamu Shehu, Gyang Emmanuel, and Ismail Sadjo.

Adam Shehu, Gyang, and Sadjo are among the cream of Nigeria’s elite runners, and they are all eager to pocket the $10,000 top prize up for grabs in the men’s half marathon category. Fondly referred to as Shagari, Adamu Shehu has excelled in numerous road races across Nigeria, including the Lagos City Marathon where he finished as the best local runner in the 2022 edition.

Gyang has also paid his dues with impressive performances at the Lagos City Marathon and the Okepepe 10km race, where he is the reigning Nigerian champion.