ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon Here to Stay –Thomas

The Consultant for the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon, Olukayode Thomas Spoke to ADEKUNLE

SALAMI on Various Issues About the Maiden Race. Excerpts:

How was the idea of ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon conceived?

Kudos to Yusuf Ali, he was a long jumper but he revived the culture of marathon in Nigeria with Aba marathon. From there he moved to Okpekpe. He did a 10km race. Mike Itemuagbor, Joe Banga and Solomon Ogba also boosted the culture of marathon. When Raji Fashola was governor, Solomon Ogba came up with the idea of Lagos Marathon and the people around Fashola didn’t give him access to the governor to explain the benefits. Then Ambode became governor he called the people around him and told them to take the thing to Ambode and that was how Lagos marathon started. From the Lagos marathon we have had other races in Abuja, Jos, Kaduna and elsewhere.

The idea of the ECOWAS marathon was initiated by the commission to bring West Africans together. When you go for long races like cycling there is tendency to make friends and meet people. Basically for ECOWAS it was the idea that they can bring West Africans together with the marathon. People are coming from all over West Africa for the race. I think we have one or two from Ethiopia but basically majority of the runners are from West Africa.

How involved is the leadership of the ECOWAS, especially Nigerian President and ECOWAS Chairman, Bola Tinubu

They are fully committed and involved. When you see our brochure, there is a goodwill message from the president of the commission, the president of Nigeria is also involved. He’s not new to using sport as a tool of empowerment, engagement and tool of combatting crime. When he was campaigning you could see sport stars like Kanu Nwankwo, Austin Okocha and Taribo West. He’s a sports person. He is really committed to it.

Will this event be annual and where are the sponsors?

I can tell you categorically that from the marking of road to the prize money and let’s not forget that it’s half marathon and the prize money is good. If you are ruining for a marathon and get that money then it’s good. This event has come to stay and will always get better with every edition. We want bring people that want to work with us onboard.

Are we having marathoners from other countries outside ECOWAS and other continents?

We are not going to invite people outside for now.. It is ECOWAS indigenes that will compete. We don’t want to bring anybody from outside West Africa but if one of our brothers from other parts of the world want to come, then they can come but people that ECOWAS are bringing are purely West African marathoners.