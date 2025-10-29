ECOWAS @50: Amandla Institute, ALC, Others To Host Experts In Abuja

As ECOWAS celebrates its 50th anniversary, Amandla Institute for Policy and Leadership Advancement is set to host a meeting of experts to reflect on West Africa’s integration journey on October 31 and November 1, 2025 at the Main Auditorium, ECOWAS Commission, Yakubu Gowon Cresscent, Asokoro, Abuja.

The theme of the meeting is; ‘Reimaginning West Africa Regional Corperation and Integration: Alternative Futures.’ A statement by the organisers said the epoch-making event, which will convene policymakers, scholars, and civil society leaders, was being organised in collaboration with African Leadership Centre, Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa (CODESRIA) and WATHI (The West Africa Citizen Think Tank).

As part of the efforts to deepening knowledge on Afriacan integration as well as appraising the impact and the challenges being faced by ECOWAS, the two-day event will also witness the second edition of ‘The African Public Square (APS)’. This second edition is a follow-up to the success of its inaugural edition, held in London in 2023, which explored Africa’s global agency.

At the heart of the 50th anniversary discourse lies the paradox of regional integration in Africa, which is a tale of two worlds: the ambitions of states and the lived realities of people. While governments often set the agenda, grassroots interactions continue to outpace formal policies, exposing a widening gap between institutional frameworks and citizen-led integration.

Meanwhile, the APS debate will feature experts in international development and public policy who will examine ECOWAS’ achievements and challenges including the withdrawal of three member states, effective January 2025. The dialogue aims to inspire fresh thinking and chart a resilient, people-centred path for the region’s future.