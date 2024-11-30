‘Ecosystem Restoration Goes Beyond Tree-Planting’ – UI Don

Share

The Dean of the Faculty of Renewable Natural Resources, and Lead Facilitator of the UI Pan-African Restoration Education Network, Professor Adejoke Akinyele, has reiterated that restoration goes beyond planting trees rather, it involves rebuilding ecological, social, cultural, and economic systems to ensure sustainability.

Professor Adejoke Akinyele stated this on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kayode O. Adebowale, mni, FAS, fspsp, at a comprehensive training programme organised by the UI Pan-African Restoration Education Network.

Professor Akinyele said the comprehensive training programme focused on landscape restoration dynamics and governance, aimed at equipping forestry practitioners with the knowledge and skills necessary for sustainable forest management and biodiversity conservation.

According to the lead facilitator, the training seeks to enhance the capacity of forestry professionals to understand and manage landscape dynamics and governance, aligning with the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration’s ambitious goals.

She explained that the Pan-African Restoration Education Network, comprising institutions from Nigeria, Ghana, Malawi, and Rwanda, spearheads the initiative.

She said that by integrating restoration education into forestry curricula, the network aims to prepare a new generation of professionals to implement large-scale restoration projects effectively.

She stated that the programme, conducted in partnership with the Pan-African Restoration Education Network and supported by CIFOR-ICRAF and the International Model Forest Network, brings together professionals, researchers, and students to address pressing ecological challenges.

One of the key facilitators, Dr. Paul Kwakwa from Ghana, said, the program’s training modules cover a broad range of topics essential for effective restoration, including forest landscape restoration techniques, community engagement and participation strategies, and policy and governance frameworks.

Dr. Kwakwa stated that with the growing emphasis on ecosystem and landscape restoration, the need for professionals with interdisciplinary knowledge and participatory skills is increasing, while restoration education traditionally focuses on reforestation and ecosystem rehabilitation.

He said the programme will integrate technical methods with social skills, fostering a holistic understanding of landscape restoration and producing practitioners capable of leading restoration initiatives that align with local demands and global sustainability goals.

Dr Kwakwa affirmed that participants will gain enhanced technical expertise and the ability to design inclusive restoration processes, making them invaluable in addressing the multifaceted challenges of ecosystem and landscape restoration.

He said the first cohort of trainees has been drawn from various parts of Nigeria, marking a significant step toward building a skilled workforce to tackle the country’s environmental restoration challenges.

Participants in the training included forestry practitioners, conservationists, policymakers, researchers, and postgraduate students in forestry and related fields.

