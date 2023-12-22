Economy: Why Nigerian’re losing hope, by Udom

The Former Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency, Mr. Emmanuel Udom, has raised the alarm that Nigerians are already losing hope about the country’s economic revival amidst the high scale of volatility, uncertainty, unprecedented levels of inflation, hardship and other numerous challenges plaguing the country’s economy currently.

Similarly, the erstwhile Akwa Ibom State Governor also stated that global economic quagmires in the world, like the hostilities in Gaza, the war in Ukraine, to unprecedented levels of inflation across the major economies of the world to the numerous challenges plaguing nations, have shown that there was really no nation in the world that is not facing some form of hardship or another at the moment.

Udom made this known as the guest speaker at this 5th Convocation Ceremony of Mountain Top University (MTU), Prayer City, Ogun State, yesterday. He said: “The world we are living in today is characterized by very high pace and scale of volatility, uncertainty,

complexity and anmbiguity. It is important to note that no nation is immune from the challenges of this present day. From the hostilities in Gaza, the war in Ukraine, to unprecedented levels ofinflation across the major economies of the world to the numerous challenges plaguing our nation, we see that there is really no nation that is not facing some form of hardship or another.

The guest speaker stated, “One of the very critical pillars of life that we see being eroded today is HOPE. Many are losing hope because of the enormity of unresolved issues faced daily. Many are filled with fear at the uncertainty of what the future holds. But hope is the one attribute we must never loose. Like Archbishop Desmond Tutu opined, “hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness”. We must therefore put our trust in God and know that what we see today is just a bend, not an end. “My assignment here today is therefore to challenge our minds to rise above the myriad of challenges facing our world today and as individuals challenge ourselves to make a positive impact in our world.”

In his own opening remarks at the MTU convocation ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor of the MTU Varsity, Prof. Elijah Ayolabi, disclosed that Miss. Judith Ele-Ojo Iganya, of the Department of Economics is the overall best graduating student, with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.94.

Speaking on the 5th convocation ceremony, the MTU VC explained that a total of 348 graduands were conferred with different awards.

He said: “These numbers adequately reflect the university’s commitment to ensuring that only the best and brightest among the students graduate with the deserving degrees. In addition, to their degrees, the graduates are well tutored and brought up in a sound moral environment so that they are impeccable ambassadors that would contribute their quota in impacting our society positively.”

The MTU VC added, “We must realize that apart from academic excellence, youths of these days should be well groomed to uphold the virtues of social moral codes. This is generally lacking in our society today.”