Economy: When Senate tackled heads of finance sector

The Senate on January 31, 2024, summoned the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, to appear before it on February 6, to discuss the deteriorating state of the economy and the free fall of the Naira at the forex market. The Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, chaired by Senator Adetokunbo Abiru (APC, Lagos East), issued the summon at the National Assembly, Complex, Abuja, after it an emergency meeting over the state of the nation’s currency, which plummeted to N1,520 to a US dollar within that week, and resolved to summon the CBN governor to come out out pragmatic steps on how to solve the problem.

Addressing journalists after the meeting held behind closed door, Senator Abiru said that the state of the economy, especially the inflation index is of great concern to members of the Red Chamber, just as there has been massive public outcry and protests against the spiral inflation and its concomitant adverse effects on the citizenry. His words: “We have held a meeting this afternoon essentially to focus on the direction of the Nigerian economy. We are all living witnesses of what is going on. Underlining the major issue of the economy is the way the inflation index has been and of course it is a major concern to us. “We have deliberated among ourselves. Critical issues were addressed and we believe that the next line of action is to summon the governor of the Central Bank to brief us properly on the state of the economy. That we have resolved and will communicate to the governor of the Central Bank after which we will have further communication with members of the press.” However, the Central Bank governor and the Minister of Finance were not able to honour the invitation as scheduled by the Senate because they were also summoned by the House of Representatives on the same issue the same day. As at 5 pm of the said day, the economic team was still having an interactive session with relevant committees of the House of Representatives. Accordingly, the Senate had no option than to shift its own meeting with the economic team of the executive arm till Friday, February 9, when it eventually met with the Finance Minister and Central Bank governor. joint Committee on Banking, Insurance and another Financial Institutions, Finance, and Appropriations met with the heads of the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Anger, however erupted, when the senators reacted to the continued posture of the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Minister of Finance and other government appointees, who allegedly deliberately undermined the Senate and their refusal to submit to the oversight responsibilities of the lawmakers. The senators also decried the refusal of some ministers and heads of government agencies to obey Senate resolutions and their flagrant breach of the laws, including extra budgetary expenditures. The legislators took their turn to cite several instances of outright neglect of Senate resolutions and invitation by some heads of government agencies. According to them, “some of the appointees have refused to open their financial books for the Senate committees saddled with the responsibility of over-sighting them or have refused to see the Senate approval to spend tax payers’ money.” The stormy session was barely 48 hours after the Senate Committee on Gas had raised the issue of lack of transparency by the handlers of the Presidential CNG Funds and their refusal to submit to the oversight of the Senate. The committee had earlier asked the Minister of Finance to furnish it with details of the award and disbursement of over N100 billion CNG fund. Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Abiru, at the meeting, accused the CBN of undermining the committee by refusing to furnish it with relevant documents requested from the CBN governor such as the audited reports and the CBN budget. Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), who questioned the Minister of Finance on the loan of $3.3 billion to cushion the effect of the rise in the value of the dollar against the Naira, said government cannot sell the nation’s crude oil in advance and take a loan that could not resolve the issues as a country. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North), also expressed the displeasure of the Senate over attempt by government functionaries to undermine the Senate. He told the CBN Ggovernor that he must submit to the oversight functions of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions.

Reacting to some of the critical economic issues raised by the lawmakers, Cardoso advised Nigerians to reduce their appetite for the Dollar, consumption and usage of foreign goods in order to stop the free fall of the Naira in exchange for US Dollar and other foreign currencies. He said that without moderation of demands for the Dollar, the CBN has no magic wand to easily and quickly get Naira stabilized as expected. He, however, told members of the committee that series of measures recently put in place by the apex bank are yielding results with inflow of about $1 billion into the economy. His words: “The Nigerian foreign exchange market is currently facing increased demand pressures, causing a continuous decline in the value of the naira. Factors contributing to this situation include speculative forex demand, inadequate forex supply increased capital outflows, and excess liquidity. “To address exchange rate volatility, a comprehensive strategy has been initiated to enhance liquidity in the forex markets. This includes unifying forex market segments, clearing outstanding forex obligations, introducing new operational mechanisms for Bureau De Change (BDC) and International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs), enforcing the Net Open Position limit, Open Market Operations and adjusting the remunerable Standing Deposit Facility cap among others. “Distinguished senators, these measures, aimed at ensuring a more market-oriented mechanism for exchange rate determination, will boost foreign exchange inflows, stabilize the exchange rate, and minimize its pass-through to domestic inflation. “Indeed, they have already started yielding early results with significant interest from Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) that have already begun to supply the much-needed foreign exchange to the economy. For example, upwards of $1 billion in the last few days came in through subscription to the Nigeria Treasury Bill auction of N1 trillion, which saw an oversubscription earlier this week. “Our measures aimed at improving Dollar supply into the Nigerian economy have significant potential in taming the volatility of the exchange rates. However, for these measures to be sustainable, we must as a country, moderate our demand for forex. “It is also clear that the task of stabilizing the exchange rate, while an official mandate of the CBN, would necessitate efforts beyond the Bank itself. It will also include actions by corporates and individuals to reduce our frequent demand for the dollar for business and personal needs.”

On Inflation rate, the governor of the apex bank assured Nigerians that it would reduce to 21.4 per cent in 2024, saying: “ Inflationary pressures are expected to decline in 2024 due to the CBN’s inflation-targeting policy, aiming to rein in inflation to 21.4 per cent at the medium term, aided by improved agricultural productivity and easing global supply chain pressures.” Apart from the CBN governor and the Minister of Finance, other top government functionaries in attendance included: Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu and Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, who also made presentations based on questions raised by the senators on the state of the economy. Senator Abiru, in his remarks, told the CBN governor to ensure proper alignment between monetary and fiscal policies. He also charged the CBN governor to make available to the committee, audited account of the apex bank and its budget.