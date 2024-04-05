Economy: We’re Earning Our Lost Respect In Comity Of Nations – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that with the improvement in the nation’s economy, the country has begun to earning her lost respect in the comity of nations. The President made this observation Wednesday night in his comments when he hosted members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and the Independent Campaign Council to Iftar at the State House in Abuja. The President who called for vigilance from the people said no rival nation would want Nigeria to be bigger than them.

According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President stressed that he signed the Student Loan Bill into law to eradication of poverty, promising a brighter future for the children in the country. He said: “The economy is looking much better. Yes, we have challenges of inflation, but we will bring it down. When the exchange rate was going haywire, it looked like we were asleep, but we worked on it diligently, and it is going down; it is getting better.

Borrowing was higher a year ago, but today, we are reengineering the financial landscape, and our revenue is expanding. And we are taking up our sovereignty and earning our respect back in the comity of nations.” Acknowledging members of the PCC and ICC for their rigorous efforts toward his election, the President said: “It is your footwork and footprints that made me the President. I campaigned on hope, and you promised Nigerians hope and a good result when campaigning for me. There are a lot of expectations. I, therefore, have to work hard for it.

There is a windy road we are travelling on. We have to navigate carefully. Otherwise, one ends up in the bush, and that is all I have been focused on. “It is your effort, resourcefulness, and dedication that has brought us here. The results will not come suddenly, you have endured the campaign, you must endure more, and I assure you that a very bright light beckons for you and your children. Nigeria will prosper, and we will all reap the benefits. We will work with determination and persistence.”

While urging citizens to continue to have faith in Nigeria by supporting his administration to succeed for the benefit of all, Tinubu noted: “Europe and America did not get to where they are today in one day, but through persistence and hard work, which takes time and consistent focus. “Pray for Nigeria, think Nigeria. This is not play time. Let us believe in ourselves. We must ask questions. What is happening to our solid minerals? No rival wants you to be bigger than them. We must be dogged. We have to sort out our problem ourselves.”