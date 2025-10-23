Economy: Unleashing Impressive Figures Amid Poverty Scourge

The World Bank, in its latest NDU report released recently, acknowledged government’s effort at curbing poverty just as it also reported that about 139 million Nigerians are still trapped in poverty, a figure fiercely contested by the government, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

The current administration inherited a heap of multiple socio-economic challenges. The country was a basket full of challenges, consistently being rolled over by previous administrations. A blessed nation with huge natural resources, corrupt leadership is Nigeria’s major challenge.

The squandering of resources over the years by leadership of every succeeding administration contributed in no small way to stagnating development. All key indices for measuring a developed nation elude Nigeria. The nation slides into a poverty belt zone and is derided as the headquarters of poverty.

Tackling poverty

The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is consistent with targeted policies to reduce poverty. To alleviate pains associated with the removal of fuel subsidy, the government, with immediate effect, launched Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as an alternative to PMS as part of an effort to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

The government initiated Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), one of the flagship programs, which expanded to reach up to 15 million households nationwide. Over N330 billion has been disbursed since 2023 to poor and vulnerable families.

The programme is part of the revamped social protection initiative, aimed at providing financial relief, and has already reached 8.5 million households, with payments made digitally. The total target is 15 million households, and the remaining seven million are expected to receive their payments before the end of the year.

The programme provides a total of N75,000 to each household, paid in three tranches of N25,000. The cash transfers are funded through an $800 million World Bank facility. Beneficiaries are verified using their National Identity Numbers (NIN) and bank accounts or mobile wallets, which helps ensure payments are received by the correct people and minimizes fraud.

Aside from direct cash transfer to the vulnerable, the administration is intervening in education with a view to lessen the education financing burden on the poor parents. The launch of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is a strategic response by the Tinubu administration to provide interest-free loans to ease the education finance burden.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Akintunde Sawyerr, said that the Federal Government had disbursed over N80 billion to Nigerian institutions towards the students’ loans. The Federal Government recently launched an interest-free loan scheme to provide financial support and professional development for staff at tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

The scheme is called the Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund (TISSF). The scheme is designed to give staff the financial stability they need to serve students with renewed dedication and live with dignity. Each eligible staff member can borrow up to N10 million, capped at 33.3 per cent of their gross annual salary.

The loans are interest-free and must be repaid over five years, with a 12-month grace period before repayments begin.

Poverty as a scourge

The World Bank through its Nigeria Development Update (NDU) has been consistent in monitoring Nigeria’s economic growth.

Every year, the global bank gives feedback on the country’s faring, using the NDU platform. Like previous NDU editions, the bank last week launched its 2025 NDU report. While it acknowledged policy reforms by the government, the bank said 139 million Nigerians still live in poverty despite signs of economic stability.

The global financial institution noted that while recent results from reforms, including fuel subsidy removal, exchange rate unification, and fiscal policy adjustments, are actually stabilizing the economy as intended, their impact on poverty reduction, however, has been limited due to high inflation, particularly food inflation.

It noted that poverty, which started to rise in 2019 due to policy missteps by the Nigerian government and external shocks including COVID-19, continued to increase even after the reforms put in place two years ago.

Speaking at the launch, Country Director, World Bank Nigeria, Dr. Matthew Verghis, noted that as a result of the reforms, growth had picked up, Nigeria was witnessing an increase in government revenue, improving debt indicators, stabilization of the foreign exchange market, rising reserves, and inflation was beginning to ease.

He said: “These results are exactly what you need to see in a stabilization. These are big achievements, and many countries will envy them. However, despite these stabilization gains, many Nigerians are still struggling. Most households are struggling with eroded purchasing power.

“In 2025 we estimate that 139 million Nigerians will live in poverty. So, the challenge is clear: how to translate the gains from the stabilization reforms into better living standards for all.” Verghis, who disclosed that inflation was not coming down fast enough, emphasized that

to ensure that the gains of the reforms get to the citizens, the high rate of poverty in Nigeria must be addressed by reducing inflation, particularly food inflation; the government must ensure effective use of public funds and expand safety nets to citizens.

“Food inflation affects everybody but particularly the poor, and this has the potential to undermine political support for the reforms. “While the tight data-driven monetary policy complemented by a non-expansionary fiscal policy is appropriate to tame inflation, it has evidently not been sufficient.

Inflation is coming down but not fast enough. The NDU proposes a focus on structural measures to bring down food inflation.

“Use public resources more effectively, ensuring that spending drives real development results that benefit people, and expand the safety net so that the poorest and vulnerable get support. “These are not abstract ideas; they are practical steps that can turn macro stability into better livelihoods.

The World Bank is proud to be a partner in this dialogue to support reform efforts and to help Nigeria unlock its immense economic potential,” he said.

Presenting the overview of the report, titled ‘From Policy to People: Bringing the Reform Gains Home,’ Acting World Bank Lead Economist for Nigeria, Samer Matta, who disclosed that stabilization was working in Nigeria, said gross revenue collection soared from around N10 billion in eight months of 2025. He added that the gross numbers have picked up from 3.5 percent in 2024 to 3.9 percent in 2025.

According to the report, GDP growth was projected to rise modestly to 4.4 per cent in 2027, driven by strong services, a rebound in agriculture, and improved industrial activity amid a more stable environment. The bank expects inflation to ease to 15.8 per cent in 2027, supported by tight monetary policy and easing supply pressures.

Also, the fiscal deficit is expected to average 2.7 per cent of GDP in 2026 to 2027, supported by rising revenues from tax reforms and lower interest payments, keeping debt stable in the low 40 percent of GDP. The report showed higher spending by both federal and subnational governments. Subnational governments recorded an increase in their capital expenditure (capex), which accounts for almost 60-65 per cent of their spending.

It also rose from almost one percent of GDP in 2022 to 2.7 per cent of GDP projected in 2025. Matta, who, however, decried the huge sum being paid as deductions to revenue-collecting agencies, which does not impact development in the country, added that wages and salaries account for around 70 per cent of the spending of the Federal Government, which doesn’t leave too much space for capex.

However, the report stated that besides the increased spending by subnational, their capex increased from almost 1 percent of GDP in 2022 to 2.7 percent of GDP projected in 2025.

FG counters World Bank

The Nigerian government swiftly countered the World Bank position on burgeoning poverty. It dismissed the bank’s claim that 139 million Nigerians are still inflicted with poverty, puncturing the claim as grossly inaccurate and lacking current realities.

In a post on X, Sunday Dare, Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication to President Bola Tinubu, said while Nigeria values its partnership with the World Bank, the quoted figure must be viewed within the right context.

“While Nigeria values its longstanding partnership with the World Bank and the institution’s contributions to policy analysis, the figure quoted must be properly contextualized. Dare noted that there must be caution against interpreting the World Bank’s number as a literal, real-time headcount.

The estimate is derived from the global poverty line of $2.15 per person per day, a benchmark set in 2017 Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) terms. In his words: “If converted nominally, that figure equals about $64.5 per month, or nearly N100,000 at today’s exchange rate, well above Nigeria’s new minimum wage of N70,000.”

“Clearly, the measure is an analytical construct, not a direct reflection of local income realities,” he said. He explained that the World Bank’s poverty figures are based on outdated data and global modelling methods that don’t fully capture Nigeria’s informal and subsistence economies, where Nigerians earn a living.

“The government therefore regards the figure as a modeled global estimate, not an empirical representation of conditions in 2025. What truly matters is the trajectory, and Nigeria’s is now one of recovery and inclusive reform,” he added.

Last line

The poverty level is deep, no doubt. However, various policy interventions by the current administration are a flicker to reducing poverty on a substantial level.