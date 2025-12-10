Economy Sustains Positive Momentum Amid CBN’s Reform Measures

Reform measures introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in late 2023 continue to yield positive results, as the Q3’23 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report released by the National Bureau of Statis- tics (NBS), last week, shows that the country’s economy is maintaining positive momentum, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Although the latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicates that, at 3.98 per cent in Q3’25, real GDP was slightly below the 4.23 per cent recorded in Q2’25, the report also highlighted the fact that the economy continues to maintain positive momentum.

Reactions

In fact, according to analysts, a particularly positive aspect of the report is its data, which shows that improvement in real GDP in Q3’25, compared with the 3.86 per cent recorded for the corresponding period of last year, was propelled largely by the non-oil sector, thus suggesting that the country is making progress in trying to end its crude oil dependency.

As analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank put it in their reaction to the Q3’ 2025 GDP report: “Nigeria’s economy maintained its steady growth path in Q3’25, reflecting slower growth from the previous quarter.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), real GDP expanded by 3.98% y/y, up from 3.86% in Q3’24 but slightly below the 4.23% recorded in Q2’25. “Nominal GDP remained strong, rising 18.12 per cent y/y to N113.59 trillion, reflecting elevated prices and sustained activity across major sectors.

Quarter-on-quarter growth strengthened markedly, with real GDP increasing by 11.39 per cent, compared with 3.77 per cent in Q2’25. “This improvement was driven largely by the non-oil sector, which contributed 96.6 per cent of total output and grew 3.91 per cent y/y, up from 3.64 per cent in the previous quarter.

Resilient growth across trade, ICT, agriculture, and financial services continues to underpin economic performance. “In contrast, the oil sector faced operational disruptions from strike actions and maintenance activities, which temporarily reduced crude production and softened its contribution.

Overall, Q3’25 reaffirms Nigeria’s gradual transition toward a more diversified, non-oil-driven growth structure, even as macroeco- nomic conditions remain shaped by inflation, forex (FX) dynamics, and ongoing policy adjustments.”

Furthermore, the analysts said: “Within the non-oil sector, the services sector remained the dominant contributor, accounting for 53.02 per cent of real GDP in Q3’25 and expand- ing by 4.15 per cent, up from 3.94 per cent in Q2’25.

This was followed by agriculture, which contributed 31.21 per cent to real GDP and recorded 3.79 per cent growth, an improvement from 2.82 per cent in the previous quarter. The industrial sector accounted for 15.77 per cent of total output, growing by 3.77 per cent, though slower than the 7.46 per cent recorded in Q2’25.

“The top ten sectors collectively accounted for 90.75 per cent of total GDP in Q3’25, compared with 89.37 per cent in Q2, representing an increase of 138bps. In order of size, the largest contributors were agriculture (31.21%), trade (16.42%), real estate (13.36%), telecommunications (7.67%), manufacturing (7.62%), construction (3.80%), oil and gas (3.44%), public administration (2.56%), profes- sional services (2.37%), and financial services (2.32%).”

Also, while reacting to the Q3’25 GDP report, analysts at Comercio Partners stated: “The non-oil economy strengthened and remained the main driver of GDP. Non- oil GDP grew by 3.91 per cent in Q3, up from 3.64 per cent in Q2, and accounted for 96.56 per cent of total real output.

The improvement was supported by lower inflation, modest gains in real household income, and stable activity in trade, services, agriculture, and manufacturing.” The analysts further said: “The non-oil economy strengthened in Q3’25 and provided the main support for overall activity.

Non-oil GDP grew by 3.91 per cent year-on-year, up from 3.64 per cent in Q2 and 3.79 per cent in Q3’24. The sector accounted for 96.56 per cent of total real output, compared with 95.95% in the previous quarter.

“This shows that the underlying domestic economy remained on an upward path, and that the headline slowdown came from the oil sector rather than broad economic weakness.

Without the oil shock, aggregate GDP growth would have recorded a mild acceleration. “Non-oil sectors continued to absorb shocks from oil, indicating resilience in domestic consumption, trade, and services.”

Significantly, the analysts added: “Monetary policy shifted at the end of the quarter following the central bank’s adjustment to a symmetric corridor. The change strengthened incentives for credit expansion, although lending transmission remained slow. “Given the adjustment in policy rate, inflation eased across food, core,

With oil now a smaller share of GDP and fiscal revenue, a sharp oilprice decline would be cushioned by the flexible FX regime, rising nonoil exports, and growing services trade

and headline basket. This raised real household purchasing power and supported activity in trade, telecommunications, and market-facing services. The combination of lower inflation and steady employment volumes produced enough demand to stabilise several consumption-linked sectors.”

Clearly, the Comercio Partners analysts believe that the CBN’s monetary policy measures in Q3’25 contributed to the non-oil sector ac- counting for 96.56 per cent of total real output during the period.

MPC communique

For instance, at the end of its meeting in September, the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced several key decisions in response to the macroeconomic data that it had access to at the time.

Specifically, after five years of not implementing a rate cut, the MPC reduced the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 basis points to 27.00 per cent. It also adjusted the Standing Facilities corridor around the MPR to +250/-250 basis points.

In addition, the Committee adjusted the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for commercial banks to 45 per cent while retaining that of merchant banks at 16 per cent. However, it introduced a 75 per cent CRR on non-TSA public sector deposits and left the Liquidity Ratio unchanged at 30.00 per cent.

The communiqué issued by the apex bank at the end of that MPC meeting stated: “The Committee’s decision to lower the monetary policy rate was predicated on the sustained disinflation recorded in the past five months, projections of declining inflation for the rest of 2025 and the need to support economic recovery efforts.

“The MPC also adjusted the Stand- ing Facilities corridor to improve the efficiency of the interbank market and strengthen monetary policy transmission. The Committee further introduced a 75 per cent CRR on non-TSA public sector deposits for enhanced liquidity management.”

Interestingly, at its meeting last month, the MPC surprised industry watchers by leaving the MPR unchanged at 27.00 per cent despite the inflation rate falling to 16.05 per cent in October 2025-the seventh consecutive monthly decline. Although it also left other key parameters unchanged, the Committee adjusted the Standing Facility corridor around the MPR at +50/-450 basis points.

Quite notably, the communiqué is- sued at the end of that meeting said: “The Committee’s decision was underpinned by the need to sustain the progress made so far towards achieving low and stable inflation. The MPC reaffirmed its commitment to a datadriven assessment of developments and outlook to guide future policy decisions.”

Analysts note that the positive results of the reform measures introduced by CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, and other members of the apex bank’s management team, following their assumption of office in October 2023, which have been acknowledged by leading credit rating agencies such as Fitch, Moody’s, and Standard & Poor’s, have a lot to do with their commitment to transparency and relying on data to make important decisions.

CIBN address

Indeed, in his keynote address at this year’s edition of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s (CIBN) annual Bankers’ Dinner held last month, Cardoso stated inter alia: “This year’s actions – including the deployment of the Electronic Forex Market Surveillance System (EFEMS), the shift to a single, market- determined foreign exchange rate regime, and enhanced risk-based banking supervision – underscore our track record of reform delivery.

They have strengthened Nigeria’s capacity to absorb external shocks, from volatile oil prices to shifts in credit rating sentiment. “With oil now a smaller share of GDP and fiscal revenue, a sharp oilprice decline would be cushioned by the flexible FX regime, rising non-oil exports, and growing services trade.

In short, Nigeria is more resilient to external shocks today than at any point in our recent history. “The Central Bank of Nigeria will continue to steer monetary policy with discipline, anchored firmly to its core mandate of price stability.

Stability remains the bedrock upon which investment flourishes, resources are allocated efficiently, and purchasing power is protected.”

He continued: “We will continue to provide forward guidance, protect the integrity of our financial markets, leverage technology and AI to improve decision-making, and build institutional capacity to support an evolving and resilient financial system.

By remaining disciplined, forward-looking, and true to our mandate, we will ensure that Nigeria’s economy remains stable, inclusive, and primed for sustainable growth.”

Conclusion

Although Nigeria still depends on oil for the bulk of its export earnings, the consensus among analysts is that the country’s economy is now more resilient to shocks given how the CBN’s reforms, in just two years, have impacted positively on the non-oil sector.