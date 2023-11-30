Economy: Senate Seeks Protection For Local Manufacturers

CHUKWU DAVID reports that the 10th Senate, which rejected locally made SUVs, is working towards protecting local manufacturers from undue competition posed by uncontrolled importation into the country as well as plug revenue leakages emanating from indiscriminate waivers being granted by the Federal Government

One of the major factors identified to be adversely affecting the nation’s economic growth and development over the years is the country’s total dependence on one source of revenue, which is earnings from crude oil. Unfortunately, crude is no longer as lucrative as it was in the past several decades. This development has in no small measure shaken the foundation of the nation’s economy and rendered it permanently depressive for many years.

Successive administrations have been talking about diversifying the economy through development of agriculture and solid minerals across the states of the country. However, this lofty objective and ambitious proposal has been within the realm of paperwork and lip service as no administration since the country’s return to civil rule in 1999 has made practical effort to actually bring the diversification dream to fruition. This, partly explains why the economy remains in distress.

Senate charts way forward

Disturbed by this pathetic state of the economy, and noting the dire need to change the ugly narrative, the Senate last week, took decisions that will help address the worrisome economic problems in Nigeria by strengthening indigenous manufacturers and also block avenues of revenue leakages. Accordingly, the upper chamber of the federal legislature urged the Federal Government to ban importation of all materials manufactured in Nigeria, while Customs tariffs should also be amended accordingly to make the implementation of the new policy easily realizable.

The Senate also called on the Federal Government to ensure that all tax waivers not directly linked to non- governmental/non-profit organisations should not be granted just as it recommended further that all tax waivers from 2015 to date should be investigated by the relevant committees of the Senate. The apex legislative Assembly passed these resolutions, while considering the report of the Senate joint Committee on Finance, Appropriations, National Planning, Local and Foreign Debts on the 2024- 2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

The Senate also ordered investigation into all tax waivers from 2015 till date and directed that all waivers not directly linked to non- governmental/non-profit organisations should not be granted, saying that before waiver could be approved, certain conditions must be attached. The Senate noted that some people had been benefitting from the waivers without end.

Senate decries loss of revenue through waivers

The chairman of the Joint Senate Committees on Finance, Appropriations, National Planning and Foreign Debt, Senator Sani Musa, while addressing journalists at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, lamented that so much revenue had been lost through the waivers over the years. He said: “We cannot continue to talk of waiver, while we kill our local manufacturers. What we have today are cartels, who are not given back to Nigeria. We will take the bull by the horn. The Customs told the Senate that the nation lost about N1.3 trillion to waiver.

This doesn’t make any economic sense, when waiver is granted and nothing is gained.” In the report, the Senate Joint Committee pointed out that President Bola Tinubu would borrow N7.8 trillion to fund the 2024 budget of N26 trillion that was presented to a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday. Similarly, the recommendation of the Senate joint Committee that a review of the laws of all revenue generating agencies be carried out, was approved by the law- makers.

The Senate therefore, urged the National Assembly to begin the process of amending the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA, 2007) in order to enhance the agencies’ ability to enforce fiscal responsibility and impose sanctions on erring corporations. Also, during the session, the lawmakers considered the joint panel’s recommendation that the subsidiaries of Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) are irregular and illegal hence they suggested that the outfits should be wound-up and deregistered.

Members of the Senate argued extensively on the recommendation by the joint committee that the sum of N10 billion released by the Ministry of Finance for the proposed NIPOST restructuring and recapitalisation be thoroughly investigated. The panel also recommended that the funds should be fully recovered if established not to be judiciously utilised by the relevant committee of the Assembly charged with the responsibility of fiscal prudence.

Resolutions after debate

After the debate on the recommendations, the Sen- ate resolved that further investigation should be carried out before any cogent action could be carried out. The Red Chamber also agreed that all investigations conducted into all tax waivers from 2015 to date by the relevant Committees of the Senate should be revisited. It also asked the CBN to ensure that banks have access to foreign exchange in order to provide funds to importers and other users to prevent patronage of the parallel markets.

The senators approved the committee’s recommendation that the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) works towards reducing its production and operational costs to increase available government revenue. Other recommendations are that agencies of the Federal Government should ensure the deployment of ICT in collection of all revenues by MDAs, including stamp duty collection activities in order to block leakages. The recommendations read in part: “That the NNPCL should work towards reducing its production and operational costs thereby increasing available government revenue.

Our cost of production is the highest in the world. The cost of production is too high and we want the NNPCL to reduce it. “All tax waivers not directly linked to non-governmental/non-profit organisations should not be granted. All tax waivers from 2015 to date should be investigated by the relevant committee of the Senate. “The Federal Government should continuously assess the qualifications and performance of agency heads in order to guarantee that the government’s total income target as stated in the MTEF/FSP and the yearly budgets is consistently met with adequate sanction were necessary.

“That all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) pay for services provided by other government agencies on time and in full, unless it is determined that the beneficiary agencies are statutorily exempt from such payments. “That the Ministry of Finance examines activities of all government agencies currently operating under the partial and full commercialisation arrangement allowing them to compete with their peers in the private sector and thereby making a more meaningful contribution to the Federal Government’s revenue generation drive.

“That the Bureau of Public Enterprises Act be amended to remove the clause(s) that create conflict between it and the Ministry of Finance, where the ministry should be the authorised custodian of all Federal Government’s assets.”