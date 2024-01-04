Economy On Tailspin As 2024 Beckons Renewed Hope

Nigeria’s economy performed abysmally in 2023. It was assailed by domestic and foreign challenges. But, there is hope for prosperity if government can implement to the letter its key economic policies in 2024, Abdulwahab Isa reports

Nigeria’s economy and its health were major concerns for all in 2023. It will continue to be the subject of focus in 2024, primarily because all symptoms of ailments are yet to fizzle out at the dawn of 2023.

2023, the economy was supervised on an equal-half basis by two presidents: the immediate past President, Mohammadu Buhari, whose tenure ended on May 29, 2023, and his successor, the incumbent President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who took over on the same date, May 29, 2023.

The two presidents belong to the same political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). Interestingly, 2023 was an election year. Supposedly, it ought to be a year of consolidation of economic mileage and achievements for the departed administration headed by Buhari, who was ending an eight-year rule.

The economy

Nigeria’s economy experienced monumental challenges in 2023. Of note was the development at the global scene, which had a spillover effect on the local economy.

The Russian-Ukraine war weighed heavily on Nigeria’s economy. The conflict caused disruptions to the global supply chains as sanctions took a toll on the global market, sending oil prices to the roof. It led to an escalation in energy prices.

This is because Nigeria depends on the importation of petroleum products such as diesel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and cooking gas. Addition, it affected Nigeria’s agriculture value chain. There were disruptions in the aspect of Nigeria’s agriculture.

The Russia-Ukraine war negatively impacted Nigeria’s wheat supply chain. More importantly, official records showed a drastic reduction in durum wheat imports from Russia in 2022. Russia was one of the country’s primary sources of cheap wheat.

Inflationary pressure

From the start of the year 2023 to December, inflation was a constant surge, month after month. Nigeria’s inflation rate resumed its uptrend in January 2023, hitting a record high of 21.82 percent.

This represents a 0.47 percent increase when compared to the 21.34 percent recorded in the previous month of December 2022. The latest inflation figure for November 2023, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in December, put Nigeria’s inflation at 28.20 percent.

The price of food items, essential commodities, and services skyrocketed in 2023. The purchasing power of the average Nigerian withered with no remedy, thus worsening the poverty level in the country.

Hard as monetary policy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) tried to rein in inflationary pressure to a tolerable level. Using a tightening policy tool, inflation defies CBN solutions. All essential commodities—food and services—skyrocketed in 2023.

Poverty escalation

The fact that more Nigerians fell below the poverty line in 2023 than any other previous year is supported by the data provided by both the NBS and the World Bank.

The World Bank, in its latest Nigeria Development Update, released in December 2023, revealed that 24 million Nigerians had been pushed below the poverty line in five years—between 2018 and 2023.

According to the global bank, the poverty rate in the country increased to 46 percent in 2023, compared to 40 percent recorded in 2018, with the number of poor people also rising from 79 million in 2018 to 104 million in 2023, a 31.6 percent increase.

A rural-urban comparison shows that a larger proportion of poor people reside in rural areas, standing at 84 million, compared with 20 million poor people residing in urban areas.

The increase in poverty rates is attributed to rising inflation, slow economic growth, and a high population growth rate.

The removal of fuel subsidy by the administration and floating of exchange rate, two policies adopted simultaneously by the current administration, deepened the poverty level of Nigerians. The cost of transportation and living conditions exponentially went up.

The Federal Government came up with various intervention mechanisms designed to reduce poverty levels, especially among the vulnerable class.

For instance, the administration launched the 15 million households cash transfer policy, under which the sum of N25,000 would be transferred to beneficiaries on a monthly basis for three months, which amounts to N75,000 for each of the beneficiaries.

Ballooning unemployment rate

The year 2023 ended on an unpleasant note for the labour sector. Manufacturing firms and service-oriented businesses continued to exit Nigeria’s shore, thus compounding the already saturated unemployment situation in the country.

The latest to hint at its existing plan is the US consumer goods powerhouse, Procter & Gamble (P&G). The conglomerate hinted at its plan to discontinue manufacturing in Nigeria and pivot to import-only activity.

Some local manufacturing firms have long shut down, throwing away hitherto engaged hands back to the labour market.

According to the latest Nigeria labour force statistics reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the unemployment rate increased slightly to 4.2 percent in Q2’23.

This is a 0.1 percentage point increase from the 4.1 percent recorded in Q1’23. However, time-related unemployment declined by 0.4 percentage points to 11.8 percent in Q2’23 from 12.2 percent in the preceding quarter.

Consequently, labour underutilisation, combined with time-related underemployment and unemployment, stood at 15.5 percent in the period under review.

The situation is caused by several factors, including rapid population growth that exceeds the available jobs, red tape that has hindered business operations, low growth, and insecurity, amongst others.

High labour underutilisation suggests that the economy is unable to generate sufficient employment opportunities to absorb individuals entering the labour force.

Experts urged the government to strengthen its efforts to stimulate the economy through fiscal and monetary policies, such as increasing the efficiency of government spending and fostering macroeconomic stability, to boost aggregate demand and create more jobs.

Additionally, they recommended to the government that priority be placed on job creation hubs in labour- intensive sectors such as manufacturing, and services should be created to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and employment.

Economically tough year

Speaking with New Telegraph, Mr. Gabriel Idakolo, Managing Director of SD&D and wealth management expert, described the year 2023 as a challenging year for Nigeria.

“The economy in 2023 was very challenging. Apart from the fact that it was a transition year, the fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate policy added serious pressure to inflation and caused food inflation to rise to the roof.

“The CBN monetary policies of the past governor also helped to lead the economy to its tithers, and this led to serious pressure for various sectors of the economy because the constant increase of interest rates did not help to tame inflation.

“Due to government policies, there was an increase in the number of Nigerians thrown into poverty, and purchasing power continually weakened, which caused many people to just manage themselves during the Yuletide season,” he said.

Hope for a renewed economy in 2024 The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is booting the economy in 2024 on a maiden N28.7 trillion fiscal budget. His government rekindled Nigeria’s hope for a better and improved economy, starting in 2024.

Looking into 2024, economic outcomes would depend on how the current administration is able to implement its reforms.

This includes improving the business environment to end the spate of closures by mid- and large-sized business entities; improving national security; enhancing internal shock absorbers to external risks; and narrowing structural gaps.

Speaking to the New Telegraph, Idakolo said there is a glimmer of hope in the coming year, 2024. He predicted his hope and assurances of the economic rebound on major policy decisions taken thus far by the administration of President Tinubu.

“The government of President Tinubu made some policy pronouncements, like declaring a state of emergency in agriculture, the provision of loans to various sectors and SME, the provision of welfare to the extremely poor and elderly, and wage awards for federal government workers, which some states have emulated.

“The government also proposed provisions for CNG buses, conversion kits from petrol engines to gas at subsidized rates, and starting work for the usage of electric vehicles in the country. These policies, if properly implemented, will shape how the economy will fare in 2024.”

He added that in 2024, the economy could slowly start recovering and inflation could slow down before the first half of the year.

“More economic activities occasioned by the provision of single-digit interest rate loan facilities to various sectors and SMEs will stimulate the economy, and the coming on board of Dangote refinery, Port Harcout refinery, and other private refineries providing refined petroleum products will also affect the economy positively in 2024.

“The budget for 2024 tagged renewed hope, which, if properly implemented, could as well help stair the economy in the right direction.

“In all these, both the government and the people must be hopeful and look forward to playing their respective parts to see a better economy in 2024,” he said. President Tinubu reiterated his administration’s resolve to work tirelessly to revamp the nation’s economy.

He made the commitment recently in Lagos during a town hall meeting with traditional rulers, chairpersons of LGAs, local council development areas (LCDAs), and other political office holders in Lagos State.

Tinubu said under his renewed hope administration, the country was undergoing a process of financial re-engineering.

He appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the reforms of his administration, adding that they were bound to transform the economy for the better.

Last line

The year 2023 was a turbulent year for Nigeria’s economy. The performance of the current administration will be benchmarked on its economic score points at the end of 2024.