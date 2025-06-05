Economy On Positive Curve Amid Resilient Monetary Reforms

Share

Investors’ interests, which had hitherto waned over time, have rebounded on the backdrop of various monetary reforms spearheaded by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN), Abdulwahab Isa reports

The decision by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank (CBN) to freeze all the key parameters unchanged at the 300th session sent a strong signal.

It affirmed that the storms that had assailed the economy before the advent of the current administration of President Bola Tinubu were fizzling out in response to CBN’s deliberate, well-intentioned policy reforms.

Undisputably too, it shows the economy has regained the balance. Investors’ interests, which had completely waned prior, have been regained.

From their sideline position, investors— foreign and local—watch as banks deliberate, well-intentioned, tough policy choices positively lift up a near-sinking economy.

Inflation was at its peak prior to Olayemi Cardoso’s shot at the apex bank. When he came on board, he declared unequivocally his focus: to curb inflation and stabilize the economy.

A consistent rise in inflation is fueled by various factors—food expenses, transportation costs, infrastructure challenges, insecurity, and currency fluctuations.

Under his watch, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) adopted tight monetary policy to curb inflation and stabilize the economy. The tightening involved raising the benchmark interest rate, the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), and adjusting other key parameters like the Cash Reserve Ratio and Liquidity Ratio.

The MPC action aimed at restoring investor confidence and improving the foreign exchange market.

Rates freeze

With a mission to curb inflation and achieve price stability, the MPC, chaired by Cardoso, approved several interest rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation.

The MPC increased the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) multiple times before it was frozen last week at 27.5 per cent. For example, in February 2024, the first hike under Cardoso saw the MPR increase by 400 basis points to 22.75 per cent.

Again, in March 2024, the MPC raised the MPR by another 200 basis points to 24.75 per cent. In May In 2024, MPR was further increased by 150 basis points to 26.25 per cent.

In July 2024, it was raised by 50 basis points to 26.75 per cent. In September 2024, the MPC increased the MPR by 50 basis points to 27.25 per cent, making it a historical high.

However, at its last week MPC meeting, MPC members, twelve in all, voted unanimously to retain all key parameters: the benchmark lending rate (MPR) at 27.50 per cent, the asymmetric corridor around the MPR at +500/-100 basis points, the cash reserve ratio of deposit money banks at 50.00 percent, merchant banks at 16 per cent, and the liquidity ratio at 30 per cent.

Cardoso attributed the MPC’s decision to retain all parameters unchanged to the relative improvement in key economic indicators. “The MPC noted the relative improvements in some key macroeconomic indicators, which are expected to support the overall moderation in prices in the near to medium term.

“These include the progressive narrowing of the gap between the Nigeria Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) and Bureau De Change (BDC) windows, the positive balance of payments position, and the easing price of PMS.

“Members also noted with satisfaction the progressive moderation in food inflation and, therefore, commended the government for implementing measures to increase food supply as well as stepping up the fight against insecurity, especially in farming communities.”

“The MPC, thus, encouraged security agencies to sustain the momentum while the government provides necessary inputs to farmers to further boost food production.

The committee, however, acknowledged underlying inflationary pressures driven largely by high electricity prices, persistent foreign exchange demand pressure, and other legacy structural factors.

“The MPC noted new policies introduced by the federal government to boost local production, reduce foreign currency demand pressure, and thus, lessen the passthrough to domestic prices,” he said.

Speaking to the inflation figure, which is still relatively high despite consistent rate hikes by the CBN, Cardoso said it had begun to moderate. “Clearly, the inflation numbers, they speak for themselves. And we’ve discussed that here, mentioned that here, they speak for themselves.

The overall trajectory is in the right direction. Not one particular aspect of managing the economy is a bullet that will solve all the problems. It isn’t. It’s a multiplicity of different endeavors.

And that is why the combination of the efforts that have been made are yielding results in terms of stability. And don’t forget, the Central Bank is the custodian of stability in an economy. “If you look at the exchange rate, for example, volatility has reduced from over four per cent a year ago to less than half of one per cent. That’s an indication of stability.

And with the increasing collaboration between the fiscal and the monetary side, definitely the journey that we are going through will begin to yield greater results as time goes on I have no doubt about that”, Cardoso affirmed.

Confidence rebounds

A series of policy reforms initiated by the bank, especially in the foreign exchange segment, have begun to yield positively, with investors gravitating strongly towards the Nigerian economy.

CBN governor said there is a renewed interest by investors in the economy that has regained stability. “This is a journey. Investors don’t go out to invest and lose money.

They go out to invest because there’s stability in an economy and they can plan. With stability comes confidence. “With confidence comes investment.

And with investment comes growth and output. I think that’s definitely the trajectory that you will find in all countries of the world.

If we are supposed to be producing our statements on a regular basis, we are doing so. It gives a better sense for those who dig down into it to have an appreciation of the challenges that this Central Bank inherited 18 months ago

Obviously, we have been through a long period of instability. And I think clearly what is being recognized is that the Nigerian economy is now stable, and there’s interest in those who want to invest to now invest,” he said.

According to the CBN governor, the current administration at the bank takes transparency, openness, and accountability as its mantra, a decision that informed the release of CBN’s annual financial statement to the public for scrutiny.

The gesture had been previously sidestepped by the past administration of the bank. The gesture, Cardoso insists, affirms accountability and transparency preached by the CBN. He listed the major takeaways inherent in CBN’s decision to publicly release its annual financial statement.

“I think the first thing I will say, is perhaps talk about what the major take away should not be, because sometimes there’s a tendency for people to misunderstand certain things.

“The Central Bank is not a commercial bank, and for that reason, I wouldn’t want those who are looking at our financials to compare the indices of the Central Bank with the indices of other banks. I wouldn’t want that.

And if you think about it, it is for a good reason that you typically only have one Central Bank in any country. “You don’t have two. It’s for a good reason. One of the first major take-aways is transparency and accountability.

We must publish our numbers. That’s the goal. And we did that. That in itself, should give confidence to everybody that the Central Bank is walking the talk.

“Those who make it a point of duty to understand the complexities of the Central Bank and its operations are really free to discuss, to come, to ask questions. And they do. We are very open to continuous engagement.

And as I said, they do. “And the other important takeaway, is that this should help to validate certain things that we say during the course of the year. Again, the net reserves figure.

I recall when it was first published, there were some skeptics who felt, Oh, they will only believe it when they see the audited financial statement.” “The audited financial statements are there.

So, as I said, this also helps to validate certain things that go on within the Central Bank and also to show something we continue to talk about; that is the uncompromising stance that the CBN has taken with respect to the way of travel; with respect to orthodox monetary policy.

“If we’re not employing orthodox monetary policies, you will know. These are all part of the take-aways, important as it is, but again, as I said, it should give you confidence in the fact that we are walking the talk.

If we are supposed to be producing our statements on a regular basis, we are doing so. It gives a better sense for those who dig down into it to have an appreciation of the challenges that this Central Bank inherited 18 months ago.

“For example, if you compare the numbers for 2023, you see a huge loss of over a trillion naira, and within a year it had been moderated to about N30 billion.

That, again, as I said, gives an indication of the extent of the challenges that the Central Bank has been through over the past 18 months or so”, he said.

Modest appreciation

The local currency, the naira, has recorded appreciation and remains fairly competitive, largely on the backdrop of CBN’s painstaking reform. The reform policy addresses various abuses that were previously associated with forex exchange.

CBN’s strict compliance rules with FX regulations have reduced sharp depreciation of the naira at official and parallel markets and buoyed foreign investors’ interest in the domestic economy.

However, Cardoso admitted the Nigerian currency hadn’t been at the level it should be. He attributed the depreciation to heightened global uncertainty, a trend not peculiar to Nigeria.

“On the issue of depreciation of the currency, which everybody is always very interested in. If you make the comparison during the last two months when the issue of global tensions got heightened, you will understand.

Let’s face it. Right now, we’re in a period of heightened uncertainty. If you are all observing, you will find that the various currencies of the world were under attack and were having to defend themselves.

You find that relative to other countries, Nigeria came out very well. “We were able to ensure that our depreciation was very modest and that the stability was pretty much there.

And that, in my view, was a reflection of a lot of the measures that we had taken prior to this time to stabilize our economy. I dare say that if those actions had not been taken when they were, the results would have been a lot more disastrous for us.

It would have been disastrous for us. So, it’s a good thing that we started these reforms early and that we stayed the course to the point where we built buffers that are able to withstand shocks that come in.

And that really sort of dovetails into your issue of reserves. “As with our reserves, and here again, it may be necessary to just make a slight digression to re-emphasize what I’m about to say.

We published our reserve numbers recently, and if you observe, our reserve numbers went up from net reserves from slightly over $3 billion to about $23 billion, which was a quantum leap, a quantum leap in our reserve position,” he declared.

Last line

The Nigerian economy has progressed steadily across all the financial spectrums. Though not yet a smooth sail, it certainly moves on positive trajectories, courtesy of CBN-driven reforms.

