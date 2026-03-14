Economy Of Nigeria Will Bounce Back, Harvest Is Coming – Prophet Iyunade

The President of Pentecostal Bible Ministries, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Prophet Sunday Dare Iyunade, has said that the Nigerian economy is experiencing gradual improvement despite the economic challenges confronting the country.

Iyunade stated this while addressing journalists on Thursday on the forthcoming 30th anniversary and 24th annual convention of the church with the theme “Maranatha (The Lord Cometh)”, scheduled to hold from Monday, March 23, to Sunday, March 29. According to the cleric, the nation’s economy would bounce back as wealth gradually returns to the country.

“The economy of Nigeria will bounce back. Harvest is coming in Nigeria, and it will spring up. I see daily improvement and growth in the economy. “As this government continues its work, wealth will return to the country, and there will be an explosion of prosperity.

“I believe God has heard the prayers of Christians,” he said. He urged Nigerians to set aside ethnic sentiments and embrace patriotism in order to support national growth and unity. “Nigerians need to drop ethnic bias and promote patriotism as the nation’s economy improves. There is great hope for our country.

“Nigeria will experience progress, and God will disappoint those who have predicted the breakup of the nation,” he added. Prophet Iyunade also noted that while there may be differing interests among groups in the country, Nigeria cannot be divided because, according to him, it is not part of God’s plan.

He advised various regions of the country to focus on development and technological advancement rather than agitation for separation. “Any region that supports secession will hinder its own development and may continue to experience economic setbacks”.