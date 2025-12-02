Economy: Nigeria Records 3.9% GDP Growth In Q3’25

Public debt hits N152.39trn in Q2,2025 –NBS

Agriculture grew by 3.79 per cent in Q3 2025, an improvement from 2.55% recorded Q3 2024, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed yesterday.

During the quarter under review, agriculture grew by 3.79 per cent, an improvement from the 2.55 per cent recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024. The growth of the Industry sector stood at 3.77 per cent from 2.78 per cent recorded in the third quarter of 2024, while the Services sector recorded a growth of 4.15 per cent from 4.97 per cent in the same quarter of 2024.

In terms of share of the GDP, the services sector contributed more to the aggregate GDP in the third quarter of 2025 at 53.02 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024 at 52.93 per cent,” NBS said. The 3.8 per cent figure was a forecast by some analysts ahead of the official release.

The actual 3.98 per cent growth is an improvement over the 3.86 per cent recorded in Q3 2024 and slightly lower than the 4.23 per cent in Q2 2025.

Key details from the Q3 2025 report. The services sector was the primary contributor to growth, accounting for 53.02 per cent of the aggregate GDP. The agriculture sector grew by 3.79 per cent, while the industry sector expanded by 3.77 per cent.

The real growth of the oil sector was 5.84 (year-onyear) in Q3 2025, indicating an increase of 0.18% points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024 (5.66%). Growth decreased by 14.62 per cent points when compared to Q2 2025, which was 20.46 per cent.

On a quarter-onquarter basis, the oil sector recorded a growth rate of -5.53 per cent in Q3 2025. The Oil sector contributed 3.44 per cent to the total real GDP in Q3 2025, up from the figure recorded in the corresponding period of 2024 at 3.38 per cent and down from the preceding quarter, where it contributed 4.05 per cent.