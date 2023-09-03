Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in his new month prophetic prayers said the Naira will rebound and surpass the US dollar this time.

Pastor Adeboye’s prophetic declaration came at a time when the dollar was typically bought for N915 and sold for N918 in the black market.

It would be recalled that the withdrawal of the fuel subsidy has had a negative impact on businesses and Nigerians’ cost of living.

Speaking on the development on Sunday during the RCCG thanksgiving service at the Redemption camp, Pastor Adeboye who spoke on the topic “Uncommon Miracles” claimed that there was a time when the naira competed favourably with the dollar.

He said, “The days when the Naira will be stronger will come back; those glorious days will return. When that happens you will know.”

Adeboye noted that miracles connoted something that is unique, stressing that a lot of times they may not be comprehensible by many

He explained how God granted him usual testimonies, some of which many people couldn’t believe. “Miracle is totally unusual. God can give you a miracle that will be difficult to share,” Adeboye added.