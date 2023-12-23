Economy: Lawan Tasks FG To Invest In Livestock Sector

The immediate past President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has called on President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to invest sufficiently in the livestock sector to boost the economy and improve the nation’s revenue.

According to a statement signed on Saturday in Abuja by Dr Ezrel Tabiowo, his Media Adviser, Lawan made the call in a speech delivered at the flag-off of the sixth livestock vaccination programme in Yusufari Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Tabiowo explained that the annual livestock vaccination programme by Senator Lawan is aimed at protecting livestock from common diseases and ensuring their health.

He also noted that Veterinarians were on hand to administer vaccines to cattle, sheep, goats, and other animals, adding that the programme also included the distribution of free livestock feed and supplements to help improve the health and productivity of livestock.

According to the former President of the Senate, government investment in the livestock sector is currently not commensurate with its value, which, is estimated at over N30 trillion.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Lawan said, “This is the sixth time we are doing this vaccination for our livestock over the last six years.

“Livestock in this zone – Yobe North, and, indeed, across other parts of Nigeria, and our neighbouring country of Niger, enjoy this free annual livestock vaccination that we undertake every year.

“This is because we owe our nomads and herdsmen this much. I believe that the contribution of the livestock sector in Nigeria is huge economically, and, the government can only be fair to the livestock sector if it invests appropriately and justifiably.

“Today, the livestock sector is worth over N30 trillion in Nigeria. How can you not invest in this sector? I will take this opportunity to emphasise my earlier calls for more and more investments by the Federal Government of Nigeria in the livestock sector.

“But here is the good news; the good news is that our dear President, His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, through our ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda, has good tidings for the agricultural sector and also the livestock sector.

“We support Mr. President, fully, totally and completely, to ensure that the livestock sector in Nigeria is supported by the federal government.”

Lawan commended the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, for doing so much to provide an enabling environment through investments for livestock to flourish.

He added that the annual livestock vaccination programme undertaken in Yobe North Senatorial District was annually carried out to complement the efforts by the Governor Buni-led administration.