February 25, 2025
Economy Grows By 3.84% In GDP Q4 2024

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday said Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has grown by 3.84% (year-on-year) in real terms in the fourth quarter of 2024.

According to the agency, this growth rate is higher than the 3.46% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2024 growth rate (approximately 3.46%).

The performance of the GDP in the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven mainly by the Services sector, which recorded a growth of 5.37% and contributed 57.38% to the aggregate GDP.

