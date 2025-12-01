Economy: GDP Grows By 3.98 % In Q3, 2025

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has grown by 3.98% (YoY) in real terms in Q3 2025. This growth rate is higher than the 3.86% recorded in Q3 2024.

Agriculture grew by 3.79% in Q3 2025, an improvement from 2.55% recorded in Q3 2024, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed on Monday.

“This growth rate is higher than the 3.86% recorded in the third quarter of 2024. During the quarter under review, agriculture grew by 3.79%, an improvement from the 2.55% recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

The growth of the Industry sector stood at 3.77% from 2.78% recorded in the third quarter of 2024, while the Services sector recorded a growth of 4.15% from 4.97% in the same quarter of 2024.

In terms of share of the GDP, the services sector contributed more to the aggregate GDP in the third quarter of 2025 at 53.02% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024 at 52.93%,” NBS said.

The 3.8% figure was a forecast by some analysts ahead of the official release. The actual 3.98% growth is an improvement over the 3.86% recorded in Q3 2024 and slightly lower than the 4.23% in Q2 2025.

Key details from the Q3 2025 report.

The services sector was the primary contributor to growth, accounting for 53.02% of the aggregate GDP.

The agriculture sector grew by 3.79%, while the industry sector expanded by 3.77%.

The Nigerian economy has shown continued resilience and expansion, with growth rates consistently improving compared to the previous year.

The International Monetary Fund ( IMF) projects Nigeria’s real GDP to grow by 3.9% in 2025 and 4.2% in 2026, an upward revision from previous forecasts due to improved macroeconomic stability, increased investor confidence, and higher oil output.

The revised outlook suggests the Nigerian economy is on a path to stronger performance in the coming years. The improved outlook is attributed to several factors, including the ongoing stabilisation of the economy, increased oil output, and a more positive investor sentiment. The IMF also noted Nigeria’s limited exposure to new U.S. tariffs.