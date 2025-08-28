Economy: Between Pains, Patience And Expected Growth

The economy is out of the pit, no doubt, given positive figures as feedback, although the growth impact is yet to dive down inclusively, Abdulwahab Isa reports

The fiscal reform policies adopted by the current administration when it came on board in 2023 exert maximum pain on average Nigerians. The twin policies-fuel subsidy removal and forex floating-dealt with Nigerians. It was a double whammy.

While currency floating swiftly evaporated Nigerians’ purchasing power, plummeting local currency value to be at the mercy of foreign currency, a cut in subsidy from its hitherto life support led to spiralling prices in food items and other essentials. The administration inherited a wobbling economy, no doubt; one gasping for freedom.

For a long time, the economy had been variously abused under the watch of past governments. Revenue flow from crude oil sales and independent funds realized from revenue generating agencies, Customs, FIRS and others, got frittered into frivolities. Years of resource wastage stagnated the economy and ultimately expanded poverty net.

Policy remedial

In a 2023 broadcast to the nation, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu admitted the government policies were hurting. “Our economy is going through a tough patch and you are being hurt by it. The cost of fuel has gone up. Food and other prices have followed it. “Households and businesses struggle. Things seem anxious and uncertain. I understand the hardship you face. I wish there were other ways. But there is not.

If there were, I would have taken that route as I came here to help not hurt the people and nation that I love,” he said. Realizing that the policies were choking the masses, the government rolled out a number of measures and interventions to cushion the effects.

Firstly, the government negotiated and agreed on a minimum wage for workers in the country, which led to scaling up of salary from N33,000 minimum to N77,000, an amount the leadership of labor unions said was far below economic reality.

To cushion the effects of rising cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known alternatively as petrol, government introduced buses across the states and local governments for mass transit at a much more affordable rate while it announced a plan to invest N100 billion between 2023 and March 2024 to acquire 3000 units of 20-seater CNG-fuelled buses.

To strengthen the manufacturing sector, increase its capacity to expand and create good paying jobs, the government planned to spend N75 billion between July 2023 and March 2024. “Our objective is to fund 75 enterprises with great potential to kick-start sustainable economic growth, accelerate structural transformation and improve productivity.

“Each of the 75 manufacturing enterprises will be able to access N1billion credit at nine per cent per annum with a maximum of 60 months repayment for long term loans and 12 months for working capital,” the administration said. There were other policy initiatives from the monetary policy side and fiscal authorities geared toward giving the economy a lift.

The Central Bank’s new recapitalisation plan is meant to give deposit money banks (DMBs) financial fireproof and wherewithal that will enable a Nigerian bank finance an A list business. It is also part of the government’s effort to build the economy to $1 trillion size by 2030.

Outlook

To an extent, the storm, which assailed the economy by administering subsidy removal and liberalizing forex exchange, are toning down. For instance, prices of food items are moderating, but a drastic reduction is yet to be achieved. Inflation is moderating, its pace is gradually easing Giving an update on the state of the economy last week, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, said the economy showed resilience and stability.

He stated that recent data on the country’s external sector, fiscal discipline, and subnational funding all point to a more resilient economic foundation. “When we look at the external sector, in the first quarter of 2025, trade surplus of over $4 billion and exports increased by nearly 10 per cent, 9.8 per cent and of course, we know that the exchange rate has been relatively stable and reserves up to almost $40 billion, $39 billion in July. “I think these metrics which speak to stability send a clear message,” he said.

According to him, government’s policy direction under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has created “stable macroeconomic conditions against which people can plan and they can invest.” Edun noted that one of the key changes introduced by the administration was the restoration of fiscal discipline, particularly by halting the uncontrolled use of Ways and Means advances from the central bank.

According to him, “as we all know, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, steps have been taken to restore fiscal discipline and balance and we have ended the unauthorised and above-limits funding by Ways and Means. “There have been no debits to Ways and Means since early in this administration.

Gross revenues are 37.4 per cent of government revenues in the first half of 2025 compared to 2024 and likewise, following GDP rebasing, we do have a ratio now of debt to GDP of less than 40 per cent, 38.8 per cent down from 52.1 per cent.” He added that this fiscal space had allowed the government to settle significant outstanding obligations.

“In the last quarter, we did pay two contractors over two trillion to settle outstanding capital budget obligations from last year,” he said. Going forward, the minister explained:“We, as a government, have no pending obligations that are not being processed and financed through the platform.

The focus will now shift to 2025 capital releases… despite appropriation, it is when funds are made available and authorised for spending that government entities… should enter into binding commitments of government.” The minister said the administration had

also been increasing resources available to state governments for education, health, and infrastructure by repaying past deductions from the Federation Account. “Since the first half of 2023, the combined fiscal balance of the states has grown from 1.8 per cent of GDP to 3.1 per cent.

That’s from ₦2.8 trillion to over N7 trillion, N7.1 trillion exactly, which is a surplus,” Edun said. “This has given them greater capacity to invest, and from an economic classification standpoint, the increase in spending of the states has mainly gone to capital expenditure,” he added.

He linked the improved state finances to reforms, including the removal of subsidies that previously cost about five per cent of GDP, with the savings now flowing into the Federation Account. “Not just that, but adhering to the rule of law and the sanctity of contracts, previously owed funds were now being systematically made available,” he added.

Stability amid poverty

The economy is out of danger, according to testimonies by renowned rating agencies, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. They said the haze was over, and the economy was on a recovery path. They gave further tips to the government about what to do for full recovery to be achieved.

They suggested to the government to expand the social safety welfare net to vulnerable and old people and to support the SMEs and invest in infrastructure development. However, not many Nigerians believe the economy is getting better. They said the poverty level was pervasive and grinding.

The economic growth pointed to by the World Bank and its ally-IMF and credit rating agencies, they say, reside in books and in reality. Last week, a debate on the economic status surfaced for public discourse. This was during a visit by Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

The former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, commended the administration of President Tinubu for the reforms. She said the reforms had restored stability to Nigeria’s economy. Okonjo-Iweala, who described her meeting as “very good,” said the President was “gracious” to receive her shortly after she joined First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to launch a Women Exporters Fund earlier in the day.

On the economy, the WTO boss, served under President Goodluck Jonathan, credited the Tinubu administration with achieving stability, a necessary foundation for growth. “You cannot really improve an economy unless it’s stable,” she noted. “The President and his team have worked hard to stabilize the economy.

The reforms have been in the right direction. The next step is growth, and alongside that, building social safety nets so those feeling the pinch of reforms can get support,” she added. She said growth, job creation and income expansion must go hand-in-hand with measures to cushion the impact of ongoing reforms on vulnerable Nigerians. Iweala’s views on the economy attracted diverse criticism and appraisals.

Some said her views contrast with reality on ground. To them, reform pain are yet to be subdued and Nigerians are yet to recover. However, some others align with Iweala. They said the former minister of finance saw the economy on prosperity trajectories if accompanied relief measures are faithfully carried out.

A former Statistician-General of the National Bureau of Statistics and Chief Economist at Afreximbank, Dr. Yemi Kale, provided clarity and insight on Okonjo-Iweala’s submission. Sharing his perspective in a thread on X, Kale noted that the “stability” referenced by the former minister may simply mean that conditions are not deteriorating rapidly, rather than that life is becoming easier for citizens.

Kale explained that when economists say an economy is “stable”, they mean key indicators like inflation, exchange rates, and growth rates are no longer swinging wildly— and that businesses, investors, and consumers can plan. “Stability is like stopping a boat from rocking wildly, but hardships persist if the boat is still far from shore,” he said.

Kale defines economic stability as a condition where key macroeconomic indicators—like inflation, exchange rates, and GDP growth—no longer fluctuate sharply. He said if inflation falls from 25 per cent to 12 per cent and stays there, the economy is deemed “stable,” even if prices remain high compared to previous years, stressing that stability indicates predictability and a reduced risk of disruptions, instilling confidence in businesses, investors, and consumers to make long-term plans.

Kale, however, pointed out that this did not necessarily mean that citizens are free from financial hardships. “I try to stay away from unnecessary debates, but let me offer my view from a purely technical & economic perspective, for education purposes only, to recent debates that were unnecessary.

“When economists say ‘an economy is now stable’, they usually mean that the 1/10 economy has reached a point where it is no longer experiencing major fluctuations/ disruptions. In practical terms, it suggests Macroeconomic Indicators are steady”, he said.

Kale noted that the difference between stability and improved living standards lies in the timing and distribution of benefits. He explained that stability typically occured after a crisis, like a currency crash or hyperinflation, signaling that the worst has ended.

Last line

The worst is over, no doubt, just that the government needs to deepen and expand remedial measures to galvanise growth.