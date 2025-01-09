Economy: Between Lean 2024 And Robust 2025 Outlook

Share

The economy closed on an uneventful note in 2024, leaving on its trail dimensional hardship, even as the current year appears like a turning point for an improved era if government devotedly lives up to its promises, Abdulwahab Isa reports

The economy wrapped up the year 2024 on a tailspin. It finished on a doubledigit inflation of 34.60 per cent. An economy trapped under a double-digit inflation, as is the case with Nigeria, will find it difficult to breathe.

The figure above referenced was the November 2024 monthly inflation figure released in December 2024 by the National Bureau of Statistics. The December figure is due for release in January 2025.

In the entire twelve calendar months of 2024, Nigeria’s economy journeyed through a chaotic pathway. Inflation figures tipped up every month- from January 2024 to November 2024.

In January 2024, inflation started off at 8.08 per cent points year-on-year to 29.90 per cent from 21.82 per cent points in January 2023.

Hardship induced policies

In the majority, Nigerians experienced economic hardship in 2024. Acute hardships, economic deprivation was induced by high inflation, widening budget deficit, and rising poverty.

The cost of food items and essential services tripled in 2024. The astronomical rise in cost of food items and essential services such as transportation fare, cost of drugs; accommodation was rooted in the implementation of subsidy removal and floating of forex exchange policy by the government.

The two sticky policies- subsidy removal and floating of forex exchange were simultaneously, implemented by the government. This action would automatically throttle an already impoverished mass Nigerians into deeper poverty level.

Government’s action ignites crime rates to a higher level, businesses, especially the smaller ones closed; unemployment rate soars higher, the health sector suffered as professionals, doctors, nurses, left the shores in mass for better earnings overseas.

For most Nigerians, with exception of few privileged ones with fat disposable income, year 2024 was, unarguably a year of hunger, misery, and unrelenting hardship.

Positive economic outlook

The government acknowledges that, her policies inflicted maximum pain on mass Nigerians in the immediate past year. However, it explained that the policies were designed to correct hitherto flawed economic policies that plunge the Nigeria economy into the abyss.

Validating tough economic policies taken by his administration at a meeting in middle of last year at Hague, Netherlands, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at one of the business sessions with the Dutch team led by Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, owned up to the tough economic policies by his administration.

Speaking at the meeting, Tinubu said: “I am a determined leader of my people. I have and will continue to take the difficult decisions that will benefit our people, even if there is short-term pain.

“We have gone through the worst of the storms. I am unafraid of the consequences once I know that my actions are in the best long-term interests of all Nigerians.

The Nigerian naira is one of the world’s bestperforming currencies today. “We took the necessary risk, and all resilient Nigerians kept faith with us. They will be rewarded, and the reward will only be greater as we partner effectively with you on new opportunities for development.

“As leaders, we must make decisions for the benefit of our nations, and we cannot shy away from that”, Tinubu said, with measured confidence, of his tough economic policies to birth goodies for Nigerians.

Of course, there are pointers for Nigerians to believe that the economy could begin to shape up positively in 2025. The green light in the downstream oil sector which now signals an imminent of crashes in the fuel pump prices.

The removal of fuel subsidy in the middle of 2023 had, skyrocketed a liter of PMS to, between N1,000 and N1,100 depending on place of purchase. Higher cost of fuel is a major factor driving the cost of every single item.

The rehabilitation of the Port- Harcourt refinery, followed by the Warri refinery; and work said to be progressing toward Kaduna refinery by management of the Nigeria National Petroleum limited (NNPL); in addition to Dangote’s $20 billion refinery, functioning at optimally at their installed capacities reinforces this hope.

Experts are of the opinion that, with the steady running of the NNPL controlled three refineries- Port – Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna heavily supported by the Dangote’s $20 billion refinery fully functional in 2025, price of PMS per liter could come down between N5.50 to N600 against the current price of N960.

A lowered PMS price will lead to crashes in the price of food items and essential commodities.

Government’s economic package

In his 2025 national address, President Tinubu pledged to turn the economic tide for the better. Why he admitted Nigerians endured the impact of a painful but necessary policies measures by his administration, he hinted at several economic policies lined up in 2025 to face- lift the economy.

Tinubu declared thus: “ In 2025, our government is committed to intensifying efforts to lower these costs by boosting food production and promoting local manufacturing of essential drugs and other medical supplies.

We are resolute in our ambition to reduce inflation from its current high of 34.6 per cent to 15 per cent. With diligent work and God’s help, we will achieve this goal and provide relief to all our people.

“In this new year, my administration will further consolidate and increase access to credit for individuals and critical sectors of the economy to boost national economic output.

To achieve this, the federal government will establish the National Credit Guarantee Company to expand risk-sharing instruments for financial institutions and enterprises.

“The company — expected to start operations before the end of the second quarter — is a partnership of government institutions, such as the Bank of Industry, Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation, the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Agency, and Ministry of Finance Incorporated, the private sector, and multilateral institutions.” According to him, “the initiative will

It is not going to be so early or so drastic. Inflation reduction will be progressive, and we may see it come down towards the end of the year

strengthen the confidence of the financial system, expand credit access, and support under-served groups such as women and youth. He said the policy will drive growth re- industrialization and better living standards for our people.”

Views

Stakeholders expressed divergent views on economic milestones listed to be achieved in 2025 by President Tinubu in his January 1, 2025 national address.

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tagged the address a disconnection of the present administration from the people, saying there is no hope in sight.

In addition, the PDP said the president’s speech was a validation of fact that the Tinubu-led APC administration is “disconnected and unconcerned with the hardship Nigerians are going through as a result of the ill-implemented policies and gross mismanagement of resources under his watch.”

The party’s position was contained in a statement issued National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba.

He said: “Nigerians were appalled that despite the prodding by the PDP and well-meaning citizens, President Tinubu’s New Year speech did not articulate any specific direction for the nation or proffer solution to the myriads of problems caused by APC’s misrule.

“President Tinubu’s speech again underlines APC’s insensitivity to the anguish of Nigerians by failing to present any definite policy roadmap towards reducing the price of petroleum products, addressing the widespread hunger in the land and revamping our ailing productive sector.”

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) weighed in with a response. The President, Festus Osifo, said the optimism conveyed in President Tinubu’s New Year speech did not align with the current economic condition of the nation.

During his appearance on Channels Television programme, Politics Today, Osifo said the Presidency was doing more of optimism than reality.

“The president of a country is the chief salesman of a country; his own primary responsibility is to lay out the message that he has laid out. To paint a very bright picture, to paint a picture of a lot of goodies that could come in 2025.

So, he has done what any president in the world could do. So generally, from listening to the statement and reading through it repeatedly, we could see that a lot of things were painted with optimism.

“So, in reality, what the president has said is trying to inspire hope, but that hope that he’s trying to inspire, is not really in tandem with what we have currently in our economy”, he added.

Shedrach Israel of Lotus Beta Analytics agreed with the President that inflation would reduce significantly, attributing the projection to increased productivity, improved security, and strategic reforms. “I project that inflation is going to drop.

What I cannot say is if it should drop by 50 per cent or over 50 per cent because from 34 to 15, that’s already over 50 per cent,” Israel said, referencing Tinubu’s ambitious target.

Israel pointed to improved security and year-round farming initiatives launched in 2024 as key drivers of increased supply. “We are seeing increased supply in 2025—both consumer products and petroleum.

This is because of the improved security situation and the year-round farming efforts initiated in 2024,” he explained. He added that enhanced security would encourage agricultural productivity.

“The security situation is going to make everyone go back to the farm, which will increase supply and drive down prices,” Israel said. The economist also projected relative stability in the naira’s exchange rate, driven by operational refineries and increased crude oil exports.

“We are likely going to see some stability with the exchange rate. It may not get as bad as it was last year,” he noted. Israel highlighted the impact of structural reforms, including potential consumer credit initiatives aimed at increasing purchasing power.

“I am hearing about an agency solely focused on consumer credit, similar to systems in developed countries with mortgages and credit facilities.

These reforms will increase purchasing power and reduce inflation indirectly,” he stated. He further explained that the implementation of the 2025 budget could temporarily boost productivity.

“When new budgets come into play, there’s a release of funds that improves economic activities. This will likely lead to increased production and supplies, which will impact prices positively,” he added.

Despite the optimism, Israel cautioned that the changes would be gradual. “It is not going to be so early or so drastic. Inflation reduction will be progressive, and we may see it come down towards the end of the year,” he said.

Last line

The year 2025 is crucial in deciding the pendulum of the economic direction of the country. Should Tinubu get it right as it hinted in his January 1, 2025 address, it will go a long way in wiping out sorrow, deprivation and reinforcing Nigerians’ confidence in his government.

