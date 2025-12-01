Economists Hail CBN’s Decision To Retain MPR At 27%

Some economists have welcomed the Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to retain the Monetary Policy Rate at 27 per cent. They spoke in separate interviews on Thursday with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), describing the move as timely and prudent.

NAN reports that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reached the decision during its recently concluded 303rd meeting held in Abuja. The committee said the decision reflected the need to maintain monetary stability while monitoring emerging pressures in the domestic and global economic environment.

It also retained the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRP) at 45 per cent for commercial banks and 16 per cent for merchant banks, noting the importance of liquidity control.

In addition, the MPC maintained the 75 per cent CRR on non-TSA public sector deposits to strengthen discipline in handling government-related funds.

The liquidity ratio stayed unchanged at 30 per cent, while the Standing Facilities Corridor was adjusted to +50 and -450 basis points around the MPR. Analysts said the changes aimed to improve monetary transmission and encourage more responsible lending behaviour within the banking sector.

Investment banker, Mr Tajudeen Olayinka, said the adjustment of the corridor was targeted directly at banks to improve overall market responsiveness. He said the new structure would encourage banks to offer lower lending rates to non-bank players, thereby supporting economic activity.

According to him, the 22.5 per cent Standing Deposit Facility makes the CBN window more attractive and profitable for banks needing safe short-term placements. He added that the measure would help market forces moderate lending rates in a more sustainable manner, while improving monetary stability.

Olayinka noted that the MPC remained cautious about the potential impact of lower rates on foreign reserves and portfolio inflows. He said insecurity and global uncertainties required careful calibration of policy to prevent capital flight and maintain exchange rate stability.

According to him, the retention of the CRR reflected the MPC’s view that excess liquidity remained a key concern for the apex bank. He added that maintaining the liquidity ratio would support overall financial stability, especially with tightening global financial conditions. “Financial system stability may not be guaranteed with a lower liquidity ratio now. This step helps manage the delicate balance,” he said.