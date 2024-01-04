Economist To Tinubu: Apply Malaysian Style Mechanism To Restore Economy

Renowned economist and Chief Consultant, B. Adedipe Associates Limited (BAA Consult), Dr. Biodun Adedipe, has urged President Bola Tinubu to borrow a leaf from the Malaysian experience on ‘Economics of Corruption’ to retool the country’s economic fortunes as crude oil revenue is dwindling.

Adedipe explained that it was time the present government came out with stiffer regulations on corruption, especially on the country’s stolen wealth moved abroad. Adedipe, who spoke in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said: “It is about corruption.

There is something called Economics of Corruption. “Now, the economics of corruption talks about how you see it as a process. You start with an Act and then in the process of the activities involved end of it, it becomes a proceed outputs.

It is proceeds of corruption. “So the question is what do you do with the proceeds of corruption? Is it being left within the economy locally or transferred offshore? I will give an example on it. “Malaysia faced this issue.

What they took on the position of (economic of corruption) was that if you ever stole money in Malaysia and that money is invested outside of Malaysia, we are giving you a window of one year to bring it back into go to jail.

“So people started bringing money back. In fact, the first evidence was at the stock market. The Malaysia stock market revived quickly in 1998 and the economy also rebounded.

“So that is to say an illustration of how to manage the economics of corruption.” In a similar vein, the renowned economist stated that some of the extant laws in Nigeria needed to be repealed in line with modern laws.

Specifically, Adedipe explained that the country’s third-party vehicle insurance policy was due for abrogation, saying it was invented in 1945 by the British.

The Chief consultant of BAA Consult said: “Now, the issue with regulation is that we have laws for everything in Nigeria. We have two issues with our laws; one is compliance. The second issue is that most of our extant laws are not up to date.

They are obsolete. “I will give you one example, which is the third party vehicle insurance policy. Third party vehicle insurance policy Act was put in place in 1945, and that is what we still run with in Nigeria today.

We took it away from the British. “We are at NASS to abrogate this law and I am highly involved in the discussion in the Senate.”