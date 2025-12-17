Economist Raises Alarm Over Weak Capital Budget Implementation

Dr Paul Alaje, Chief Economist at SPM Professionals, has expressed deep concerns over the implementation of Nigeria’s 2025 budget, warning that persistent delays in capital expenditure releases could undermine economic growth and derail the country’s long-term development goals.

Speaking on the state of public finance, Alaje noted that despite claims by the Federal Government that about 80 per cent of the capital component of the 2024 budget had been achieved, discussions around its implementation are still ongoing in 2025.

He said this points to structural problems, particularly delays in the release of funds. Alaje explained that capital expenditure represents investment in the economy, unlike recurrent expenditure, which is largely consumption-driven.

According to him, the real growth Nigerians expect, as well as President Bola Tinubu’s ambition of building a $1 trillion economy by 2030, depends largely on the timely and effective execution of the national budget.

He warned that implementation gaps from the 2024 budget are already being carried over into 2025, describing the situation as “extremely worrisome.” Citing available information, Alaje said only about 30 per cent of the 2025 capital budget may be implemented, with as much as 70 per cent of capital projects expected to be rolled forward.

“If the Federal Government can only implement 30 per cent of its capital expenditure, then the contribution of the national budget to development becomes far too small,” he said, adding that infrastructure-related ministries and agencies would be severely affected.

Alaje also highlighted the broader economic implications, noting that monetary policy alone cannot drive growth. He said high interest rates are already hurting industries, pointing to data from the National Bureau of Statistics which showed that manufacturing grew by just 1.25 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter, one of the weakest performances for a critical sector.

On revenue, Alaje acknowledged improvements by the Federal Inland Revenue Service, but stressed that the core problem is not revenue generation but budget implementation.

He noted that the size of the national budget has expanded sharply from about N22 trillion to N24 trillion in 2023 to nearly N50 trillion in 2025, potentially approaching N60 trillion.

According to him, delays in releases, non cash-backed approvals and unpaid contractors continue to slow economic activity.

He advocated the automation of fund releases and urged government agencies to begin procurement processes early, ideally as soon as the budget is presented.

Alaje also called for strict adherence to the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which requires the budget to be presented to the National Assembly by September or October, warning that failure to meet this timeline would perpetuate implementation gaps.

He rated the current administration’s budget performance at about four to five out of ten, stressing that capital expenditure should be fully implemented, especially when financed through borrowing. “Borrowing and failing to execute projects, while still paying interest, is a costly burden on the nation,” he said.