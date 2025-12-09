Economics, Physical Toll, Time Saving Of Ultra-Longhaul Flights

The experience of an ultra-long-haul (ULH) flight is often a trade-off between the undeniable convenience of a nonstop journey and the physical and mental toll of spending 18 to 20 hours in a pressurised aluminium tube, writes WOLE SHADARE

The economics of ultralong-haul (ULH) flights, typically defined as services scheduled for 16 hours or more, are driven by specific high-cost factors and by a reliance on high-yield premium demand to achieve profitability.

Ultra-long-haul flights push aircraft and economics to their limits, with fuel burn, payload pressure and premium demand shaping routes. Singapore Airlines remains the benchmark in the segment, operating missions of up to 19 hours with its A350-900ULR.

CEO Goh Choon Phong said the aircraft “will bring more convenience and comfort to our customers and will enable us to operate ultra-long-range flights in a commercially viable manner.”

Qantas is now preparing to go further. Its Project Sunrise A350- 1000ULR aircraft are being built with additional fuel capacity and modified systems to support flights of up to 20 hours.

Middle Eastern airlines have also demonstrated their capability in this space, with services such as Emirates’ Dubai-Auckland and Qatar Airways’ Doha-Auckland routinely exceeding the 16-hour threshold.

Dependent on premium-heavy demand

Ultra-long-haul economics are dominated by fuel behaviour. Boeing long-range mission planning data shows that an aircraft can burn 3–4% of its fuel load per hour to carry its own weight.

For a mission approaching 19 hours, this penalty becomes substantial. A significant portion of the fuel burned is to carry the weight of the fuel itself—a fuel-weight penalty that can add over $100,000 to the total fuel cost for a single flight.

The A350-900ULR typically carries 135–140 tonnes of fuel for the New York–Singapore route. Applying Boeing’s multiplier, around 4–5 tonnes of additional fuel are burned solely due to the fuel’s weight.

Daily fuel burn is similarly demanding. Airbus performance documentation and ICAO emissions databank figures indicate long-haul burn rates of 5.6–6.2 tonnes per hour for the A350-900 series.

Across an 18–19-hour sector, this equates to 110–118 tonnes of fuel consumed. At jet fuel prices in the region of $850–$900 per tonne, a single ultra-long-haul flight can accumulate more than $100,000 in fuel costs, with $3,500–$4,500 attributable solely to the fuel-weight penalty.

Payload limits shape cabin strategy. A standard A350-900 in longhaul configuration carries 253–303 seats. The A350-900ULR, by contrast, holds 161 seats, a payload reduction of roughly 40%.

Singapore Airlines removed regular economy entirely, operating only business and premium economy to ensure yields cover the fuel burden. Ultra-long-haul flights, therefore, align with a broader premium-based strategy rather than mass-market expansion.

Hubs versus nonstops

A non-stop Sydney–London or Singapore–New York flight bypasses the Gulf entirely. But only a limited set of city pairs generates the corporate demand and yield profile necessary to sustain flights of 18–20 hours. The most significant advantage is saving time.

Even though the flight is longer, you eliminate the time spent on a layover (deplaning, transferring, waiting 2-4 hours, reboarding, and re-securing). This can shave 4 to 8 hours off the total door-to-door travel time for routes like New York to Sydney. Middle Eastern carriers retain substantial structural advantages.

Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad operate extensive long-haul fleets, high-frequency schedules and dense connection banks. Their business models rely on scale and network breadth, characteristics that ultra-long-haul operators cannot easily replicate. A handful of non-stop routes influence competition on specific flows.

Qantas’ planned Sunrise services, for example, directly target high-yield passengers currently connecting through Gulf hubs.

For Gulf airlines, this shift also carries a competitive advantage. The more rivals commit aircraft to ultra-long sectors, the less capacity they can dedicate to the major East– West corridors that underpin Gulf carriers’ networks.

Human limits and operational pressures

Operations beyond 18 hours test human endurance as much as aircraft capability. Cabin crew and pilots follow augmented rostering rules and use dedicated rest facilities; however, the physical and cognitive strain of extreme-duration flights should not be underestimated.

Passenger well-being also becomes more complex. The likelihood of onboard medical events increases with flight duration, requiring greater attention to oxygen reserves, onboard medical kits, and diversion planning.

Ultra-long-haul flights often operate over remote oceanic regions with limited diversion options, adding to operational risk.

Aircraft utilisation is another constraint. A typical long-haul aircraft may complete two sectors in 24 hours, while an ultra-long-haul plane usually completes one. This reduces asset utilisation by up to 50%, increasing pressure on yields and scheduling.

Sustainability remains central

Ultra-long-haul sits at the heart of aviation’s broader sustainability debate. Removing a stopover eliminates additional take-offs and landings, which are fuel-intensive. Yet flying with extremely high fuel loads can reduce overall efficiency unless cabins achieve consistently high premium occupancy.

Although SAF shortages affect all operators, their implications are more pronounced for ultra-longhaul missions, which burn more fuel per flight. With SAF representing well under 1% of global jet fuel consumption, IATA warns that supply remains far below what future long-range operations will require.

Can ultra-long-haul truly scale

Ultra-long-haul is set to grow, but within well-defined limits. The technology now exists to operate missions once thought commercially impossible.

Singapore Airlines has demonstrated sustained operations of nearly 19 hours on routes, and Qantas aims to stretch commercial flying beyond 20 hours. But expansion will be selective. These flights rely on high fares, stable fuel markets, strong crew availability and meticulous operational planning.

They reduce aircraft utilisation, carry human performance risks and require premium-heavy cabins to remain viable. For Middle Eastern carriers, the emergence of more ultra-long-haul routes represents both a competitive challenge and a validation of their network strength.

The global long-haul market continues to rely on hub connectivity. While ultra-long-haul will draw attention, it will remain a specialist segment rather than a replacement for established international networks. Ultra-long-haul will therefore sit alongside, not replace, the aviation systems that connect most of the world today.

Last line

Ultimately, the choice depends on your priorities: if saving time and guaranteed non-stop travel are paramount, the ULH is the clear winner. If cost savings and a physical break are more critical, a one-stop itinerary may be better.