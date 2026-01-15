Economic Transition:consolidating Govt’s Growth Agenda

The Federal Government has moved to the second phase of the economic reform, starting with the 2026 N58.18 trillion fiscal budget with which it intends to consolidate and build on the reforms, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

The first phase of the Federal Government’s plan to deliver a $1 trillion economy by 2030 ended in the 2025 fiscal year. Much of the feat was covered in the immediate past ( 2023-2025).

The second phase has begun in earnest with fiscal budget size of N58.18 trillion to be expanded in 2026. Titled “Budget of Consolidation, Renewed Resilience, and Shared Prosperity,” the second phase focuses on solidifying initial reforms, boosting key sectors, and ensuring fiscal discipline.

First phase evaluation

The current administration came into power in the middle of 2023 with a determination to scale up the economy from its weakest link. To lay the foundation for a desired robust economy, it took bold decisions.

It halted the long-standing petroleum subsidy regime; a sucking policy, which previous governments complained about as being unsustainable but were not bold enough to stop.

The removal of the fuel subsidy significantly reduced the government’s fiscal burden and freed up trillions of naira for redirection into critical sectors like infrastructure and social programmes. With subsidy removal achieved, it liberalized the foreign exchange rate.

The government freed the forex space, thus ending year-long rent-seeking opaque method that defined the forex exchange system.

The abolition of multiple foreign exchange windows and the creation of a unified forex exchange policy that is market-driven brought improvement, instills transparency, and curbed opportunity for corruption and arbitrage. It has also boosted investors confidence.

These key decisions by the government in the first phase of economic reforms translated into increased revenue for the three tiers of governments—federal, state and local government councils. Record shows that aggregate government revenues more than doubled in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. This led to a 62 per cent increase in monthly allocations to state governments.

The bold and daring economic reversal decisions of the government impact- ed positively on debt portfolio manage- ment. The debt service-to-revenue ratio was reportedly reduced from 97 per cent to 68 per cent, indicating a more sustainable fiscal position.

Nigeria also cleared its $1.61 billion debt to the International Monetary Fund ( IMF)in the immediate past phase. The economy in the immediate past phase recorded its strongest GDP growth in about a decade, with a 4.6 per cent year-on-year growth in Q4 2024.

The country also posted a balance of payments surplus of approximately $6.83 billion in 2024, a major turnaround from previous deficits. Under the first phase of the reforms, several programmes were initiated to cushion the biting effects of fuel subsidy removal and floating of the naira.

The government introduced student loan scheme (Nigerian Education Loan Fund —NELFUND)to expand access to higher education. There is a social safety program, a fund disbursement for the old and vulnerable citizens.

Over N570 billion was given to states for livelihood support and N100,000 nano-grants to 600,000 small businesses. The launch of a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative for public transport to provide cheaper alter- natives to petrol is another lofy idea launched in the first phase of economic reforms.

Phase 2

There is a four-year gap in between for the Federal Government’s deadline to hit $1 trillion economy size. The second phase, which has started in earnest with the presentation of the N58.18trillion 2026 fiscal budget, is a consolidation phase. It’s meant to build and expand on the success recorded between 2023 and 2025.

The Federal Government late last year hinted of economic policy document to drive phase two reforms. The document titled “Dis-Inflation and Growth Acceleration Strategy ((DGAS)” aimed at consolidating the gains recorded in the last three years.

Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, unfolded the programme at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) 2025 Executive Seminar. According to her, DGAS is a blueprint document approved and certified by members of the Federal Executive Council ( FEC).

It’s a Pathfinder to navigate the economy to 2030 destination. The document, the Minister said rests on absolute collaboration between monetary and fiscal authorities, two crucial arms necessary for steering the economy towards inclusive growth, productivity, and long-term competitiveness.

To achieve government targets for the economy, officials are working to create conditions that will double the current GDP, which has been reported as approximately $375 billion in 2024 (and $285 billion nominal for 2025).

Speaking to DGAS’ constituents at the CBN 2025 Executive Seminar, which was held November last year, she said: “We know that if we continue in the way we’ve been doing business, the World Bank has told us that we can get it around 4.4 per cent, and that will be next year. But as the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Chief Wale Edun, said

In 2026, Nigeria’s economy will enter a transition phase from stabilization to expansion. Going forward, the government’s focus will be to scale output, deepen domestic value creation, and place the economy on a credible path toward a $1 trillion GDP by 2036

at the first meeting on November 6, 2025, Nigeria’s goal is to generate a GDP of over four per cent per annum by 2027. “Mathematically that means that by 2037 we will only have doubled our GDP. If we actually multiply seven per cent by the current $375 billion, we’ll just be growing our GDP growth rate.

The sector-specific risk will of course shift over time, but the key takeaway is that national and household income will double, reducing poverty by a substantial percentage.

And if we achieve more than seven per cent growth, then the period within which the income objective we are expecting will be accelerated.” “The second outcome that we want is boosting Nigeria’s competitiveness.

Whether that is measured by metrics such as ease of doing business or reduction in delivered costs per unit of GDP, we want to continue to improve Nigeria’s economic competitiveness and its social and related impact.

As such, our efforts will aim to align on the target number that shows at least reductions in the cost of energy, reductions in the time to register businesses, secure permits, and conduct basic engagements with government agencies.”

Explaining further, she quipped: “Given these empirical targets, we now return to the fundamental question.” What is the core claim of policymakers—that the fiscal and monetary sides must champion accelerating industrial growth and competitiveness to the threshold that we just identified? According to the minister, “while we were collaborating to stabilize prices and accelerate growth, it became very evident to us that the chal- lenges that we are confronted with are not cyclical, but rather structural.

“Traditional monetary tightening alone cannot deliver sustainable recovery, nor can fiscal expansion in isolation produce the scale of impact that our people require. What Nigeria needs at this stage is a unified national framework that integrates both monetary and fiscal levers to drive non-inflationary growth and structural transformation.

“Based on this understanding, we came together with the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance to cocreate and co-author a document that we call the Disinflation and Growth Acceleration Strategy. “We started working; we were not waiting for a seminar to tell us how to do it. When we identified what we needed to do, we began to work.

The DGAS, as we call it, is the Disinflation and Growth Acceleration Strategy document, which integrates reform and implementation blueprints to reposition the Nigerian economy on the path of stability, productivity, and competitiveness.

It represents the second wave of reforms following the administration’s bold actions in energy pricing and foreign exchange liberalization. “While the first wave restored market integrity and confidence, DGAS now provides the architecture to unlock sector productivity, expand domestic output, and generate inclusive prosperity.”

2026 growth agenda

The Federal Government rolled out the 2026 fiscal year with N58.18trillion budget presentation. It moved a step further by outlining specific policy objectives as a guide to realizing the economic target of 2026.

In the 2026 fiscal year, the government aims to strengthen stability, scale output,and aattract long-term domestic and foreign capital as part of the ambition to place the economy on a path towards the much-talked-about $1 trillion Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2036.

The government’s achievable economic policy in 2026 is contained in a statement signed by the Minister of State for Finance.

According to the government, 2026 will mark a turning point in which policy emphasis will shift decisively from stabilization to growth, with a focus on lowering risk, unlocking private capital ,and ensuring sustainable returns for investors while expanding opportunities for Nigerians.

It said the new economic strategy was anchored on macroeconomic predictability, clear sectoral investment pathway,and disciplined policy execution, which it described as critical to restoring investor confidence and reducing uncertainty across the economy.

“In 2026, the Federal Government of Nigeria will focus on key policies and priorities to accelerate economic growth, create Jobs,and mobilizing investments to build a prosperous Nigerian economy.

The Federal Ministry of Finance will anchor a comprehensive growth acceleration and investment mobilization strategy aimed at strengthening macroeconomic stability and positioning Nigeria as a premier destination for long-term Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

“Building on foundational reforms implemented over the past 24 months, including exchange rate unification, energy market restructuring, and fiscal consolidation, the Tinubu administration is advancing into a second wave of reforms focused squarely on unleashing accelerated GDP growth, productivity, and capital formation.

“In 2026, Nigeria’s economy will enter a transition phase from stabilization to expansion. Going forward, the government’s focus will be to scale output, deepen domestic value creation, and place the economy on a credible path toward a $1 trillion GDP by 2036,” it stressed .

That aspiration, it said, would be achieved by domesticating key supply chains to use raw materials, a workforce, and intellectual property sourced competitively from Nigeria in line with the ‘Nigeria First Policy’ launched by President Bola Tinubu, and building an open, export-oriented economy with strong domestic aggregate demand.

Last line

The second phase of economic reforms is as crucial as the first phase. The second phase requires absolute delivery of derivables to citizens that endure the pains of reforms witnessed in the first phase.