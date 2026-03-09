Economic Summit Outlines Pathways For Navigating Nigeria’s 2026 Investment Landscape

Institutional investors, corporate leaders and economic experts gained practical insights into portfolio positioning at the recently held Stanbic IBTC Economic Summit, according to a press release issued by the company.

The statement said that the summit which held virtually under the theme, “From policy to pockets: How 2026 economic shifts will shape our financial decisions,” explored how Nigeria’s shift from economic stabilisation to growth consolidation is redefining opportunities and risks for decision-makers.

It added that discussions examined monetary policy transmission, sectoral opportunities, equity valuations and institutional risk frameworks. Speaking on the objective of the webinar, Busola Jejelowo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, said: “Stanbic IBTC brings a distinct perspective to this conversation.

As an integrated financial services group spanning asset management, banking, pension administration, insurance, stockbroking, trustees and investment banking, we support clients across every stage of their financial journey from treasury and trade finance to pension fund custody and structured investment solutions.”

Jejelowo added that today’s environment calls for discipline and long-term thinking. “Economic uncertainty demands proactive risk management and continuous learning.

By working with trusted advisers and staying ahead of market shifts, investors can preserve value and position to capture opportunities in a transforming economy. Our teams are ready to support portfolio reviews, strategic asset allocation, and tailored solutions.”

Abdulazeez Kuranga, an Economist in Global Markets at Stanbic IBTC Bank, expressed confidence that Nigeria’s economy will rely less on oil and grow from a wider mix of sectors in 2026.

In his view: “We expect broader sectoral diversification in Nigeria’s growth trajectory, with the non-oil sector driving GDP expansion in 2026 as structural reforms deepen and reliance on petroleum revenues declines.”

He projected GDP growth of between 4.1% and 4.4% in 2026, marking a clear acceleration and pointing to stronger macroeconomic fundamentals compared to 2025. Toyin Aju, Head of Fixed Income at Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, highlighted the value of professional asset management.

“Mutual funds simplify investing by undertaking rigorous credit analysis and comprehensive reviews before deploying capital. Sound financial health starts with informed decisions, and we encourage investors to engage us in planning their financial future,” Aju said.